Developer eyes 50 acres in Branchburg's North Branch section. Here's what proposed

BRANCHBURG – As a result of an out-of-court settlement with the township, AAVLBR Property is proposing to construct two buildings on Industrial Parkway with a combined size of 10 football fields.

AAVLBR, of Englewood, is scheduled to appear before the township Planning Board on Aug. 9 with the proposal to develop 50.3 acres of vacant land in the North Branch section south of Route 22 and NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line.

Plans call for the tract to be divided into two lots, a 30-acre lot and a 20-acre lot.

The 30-acre lot is proposed to have a 423,136-square-foot pre-assembly and post-production storage building.

The other lot would have a 145,429-square-foot building also for pre-assembly and post-product storage.

AAVLBR also proposes to complete Industrial Parkway through the property to connect the eastern and western portions of the road that now ends in two dead ends.

The legal notice of the planning board hearing does not mention any specific tenants of the property.

Along with other developers, AAVLBR filed suit in 2020 after the Township Committee adopted an ordinance prohibiting warehouses in industrial zones.

Two of the other lawsuits also ended in out-of-court settlements, resulting in approval of a medical supply company's headquarters and packaging facility on the Route 22 site of The Golf Range at Branchburg, and a redevelopment plan for Old York Road between Evans Way and Stony Brook Road that allows development of industrial and warehouse buildings.AAVLBR settled with the township in August 2021.

In May 2020, Active Acq. Fresh Ponds entered a contract to purchase the property to build a warehouse that, at that time, was permitted by the township.

That contract was later assigned to AAVLBR.

On Sept. 9, 2020, according to the lawsuit, AAVLBR representatives met in a phone conference with the township planner and engineer to discuss the plan for a warehouse on the property and get feedback on the proposal.

But neither the planner nor engineer mentioned during the conference that the township was considering an ordinance to prohibit warehouses in the zone.

AAVLBR then revised the concept plan for the project and started work on the site plan for submission to the Planning Board.

But on Sept. 28, the Township Committee introduced an ordinance prohibiting warehouses.

If AAVLBR wanted to proceed with its warehouse plan now, it would have to apply for a use variance from the Zoning Board which requires more stringent standards for approval than the Planning Board.

As part of its settlement with the township, AAVLBR had to include a manufacturing component in its proposal to make it compliant with the ordinance because a warehouse is a permitted use if the property contains manufacturing.

