Spotswood OKs warehouse plan to redevelop shuttered Main Street industrial plant

SPOTSWOOD – The borough Planning Board unanimously approved an application to construct a warehouse at the former Schweitzer-Mauduit International plant on Main Street near the East Brunswick border.

Applicant RG Spotswood was approved July 19 to construct a new 654,640-square-foot warehouse with office space and site improvements, including access drives, parking and stormwater management, at 85 Main St.

The nearly 60-acre property was purchased by a subsidiary of the Rockefeller Group for $40.25 million. Demolition has already begun.

A tenant has not yet been announced for the site.

In September 2021, the Borough Council directed the Planning Board to conduct a preliminary investigation whether the property qualified as a redevelopment area.

The Borough Council adopted a redevelopment plan for the site on April 4, which led to the redevelopment agreement, which was approved by the council on June 20.

The plant closed at the end of 2020.

There are two Conrail spurs on the property with one going to the Browns Mill Yard in Sayreville, then to the Northeast Corridor.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International is the world's largest supplier of fine papers to the tobacco industry.

The plant had been built in 1930 to manufacture imitation leather but closed the following year because of the Great Depression.

