'Amazing small town' South River honors legacy of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

SOUTH RIVER – Despite Sunday’s heat, the community came to pay tribute to a fallen police officer at a garden dedicated in his memory at Volunteer's Park.

The garden, which includes a plaque and benches, was dedicated to the memory of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, 42, a borough native, who suffered two strokes and died after he confronted rioters at the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Sicknick, who grew up in South River, attended Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools’ East Brunswick Campus and then joined the New Jersey Air National Guard. He deployed to Saudi Arabia in 1999 in support of Operation Southern Watch. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks he served in Kyrgyzstan, in support of the war in Afghanistan. He was honorably discharged in 2003 and joined the Capitol Police.

In the spring of 2021, Ellen Tschopp, a teacher and Interact Club advisor at South River High School and a friend of Sicknick's mom, Gladys, who still lives in the borough, was looking for a way to honor Sicknick.

Tschopp said she first met Gladys more than 15 years ago at Tschopp’s Jazzercise class. She said Chuck Sicknick, Brian’s dad, was born and raised in the borough and he and Gladys raised their three sons here.

When Brian died, Tschopp said it was difficult to watch her friend deal with the pain, which is why she tried to think of something that could be done so they would know ‘we all support them.”

She reached out to the high school's National Honor Society advisor Valerie Olcott asking if she knew of any students who wanted to start a project in town.

Diana Eleto immediately came forward and took the lead on the Brian Sicknick Memorial Garden project, which was part of a larger project.

Two other students also came forward. Alex Vasilev organized the Brian Sicknick Community Clean Up days, and Connor Kosa led efforts to raise money and supplies that would be donated in Sicknick's nameto a to-be-determined local animal shelter, both of which projects are continuing.

Eleto planned the garden, got help from her father building it and her friends helped her plant it, Tschopp said.

“We’ve been watering it ever since, so it’s a beautiful little honor for your son and brother” Tschopp said.

Tschopp thanked Councilwoman Julie Meira for helping to find a place to plant the garden. She also thanked her friends and fitness friends for their fundraising efforts.

Gladys walks all over town and loves coming to the garden, Tschopp said.

“These benches are a wonderful, little tribute as well so she can come and enjoy this garden and have a little peace," she said. "I hope it brings a smile to your family’s faces and it makes us happy to do this.”

Eleto said she never imagined her leadership project would mean so much to so many people. She said upon learning the story of Brian Sicknick, she knew she wanted to do something special.

“Not only do I feel proud to have done something special for Officer Sicknick and his family, but I find great joy in the way this project brought together our community,” she said. “This garden may have started as a leadership project, but it blossomed into something much more – a tribute to Officer Sicknick.”

Sicknick’s brother, Ken, said he really appreciated everyone attending the dedication.

He said South River Police Officer Christopher Flores' brother is a Capitol police officer, who “was directly involved in trying to resuscitate my brother when he went down.”

“That’s how small of a world this is,” he said.

He said he didn’t find out about the South River connection until later.

He said South River is “an amazing small town.”

Sicknick’s brother, Craig, said “it’s astonishing the community reach out we’ve seen during all of this.”

Gladys said her family has a new family – the Capitol police, which “we never thought we would have.”

“They are here for us every step of the way,” she said. "They’re amazing people and they’re always checking up on us.”

Mayor John Krenzel read a proclamation declaring July 24, 2022 as Brian Sicknick Day.

