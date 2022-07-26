ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

28 people dead after drinking spiked alcohol in India

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gCvg3_0gt0WFso00
World News

At least 28 people have died and 60 others have become ill from drinking spiked alcohol in western India.

Senior government official Mukesh Parmar said the deaths occurred in the Ahmedabad and Botad districts of Gujarat state, where the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol is prohibited.

Ashish Gupta, Gujarat state’s police chief, said several suspected bootleggers who were involved in selling the spiked alcohol have been detained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FPa4_0gt0WFso00
A man is carried on a stretcher for treatment in Botad (AP) (AP)

Deaths from illegally brewed alcohol are common in India, where illicit liquor is cheap and often spiked with chemicals such as pesticides to increase potency.

Illicit liquor has also become a hugely profitable industry across India where bootleggers pay no taxes and sell enormous quantities of their product to the poor at a cheap rate.

In 2020, at least 120 people died after drinking spiked alcohol in India’s northern Punjab state.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Western India#Government Of India#Gujarat#Botad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
146K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy