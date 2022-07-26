4 must-see hidden gems on Hilton Head Island and where to find them

Known as a popular tourist destination and ‘world’s best’ winner several times over, Hilton Head Island has its fair share of well-known, popular attractions and ‘must do’ activities.

The island is known for many things besides its famed beaches and world-class golf courses. At the top of the list, for many, may be the Harbour Town Lighthouse, Coligny’s neighboring Lowcountry Celebration Park, and Shelter Cove’s Neptune.

However, for repeat visitors and locals alike, there may be a few ‘hidden gems’ on Hilton Head Island you haven’t yet explored.

Here are four lesser-known attractions to visit while on Hilton Head that you may not have heard of before.

Charles Fraser statue

Located on the south end of the island on Pope Avenue nearly halfway to Coligny Plaza, this hidden statue is a token to the island’s original history. Charles Fraser, the man behind the Hilton Head Island’s story, advocated to keep the island’s flora and fauna and preserve the natural beauty of Hilton Head while developing the resort destination. His statue can be found in Compass Rose Park , which is a small, quiet park dedicated to remembering the island’s unique history. It includes art, water features and covered plazas.

Mitchelville Freedom Park

Mitchelville Freedom Park , on Hilton Head Island’s north end, is a place of historical significance and is the location of the first freedmen community established during the Civil War.

The park features interpretive signs for visitors to learn from as well as beach access, walking trails, an observation gazebo, historic exhibits and a picnic pavilion.

In addition, the island’s Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park is one of 26 sites in the state of South Carolina that is recognized on the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network .

Sea Pines Forest Preserve

Located within the Sea Pines community on the south end of Hilton Head Island, this forest preserve may come as a surprise to many who view the island’s southern end haven as a shopping and dining destination between the South Beach Marina and Harbour Town.

The preserve has been a protected area for wildlife, their habitats and guests to explore the outdoors since 1970. The Sea Pines Forest Preserve includes boardwalks over wetlands, pathways suitable for horseback riding, fishing docks and bridges.

Audubon Newhall Preserve

The Audubon Newhall Preserve is a great place to observe and be surrounded by nature in a less populated area of the island. The preserve has free guided tours every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. but is open every day from sunrise to sunset. Parking is available to the public and the preserve is dog-friendly as long as pets remain leashed.

It is a 50-acre nature preserve with 140 recorded bird species on the south end of the island with interconnected trails that add up to around a mile total with wide paths and an observation deck.