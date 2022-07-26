Burlington store in North Lakeland will relocate across US 98 in the fall

Burlington Stores Inc. has announced the relocation of an existing store in Lakeland. The new location is set to open in the fall.

The off-price retailer said it will open a new store at 4011 U.S. 98 in North Lakeland at the Shoppes of Lakeland, a center that includes Target, Ashley Furniture and Michael's, a press release said. This is a relocation of the current store in Lakeland Square mall, 3800 US 98 N., Suite 510. Burlington has been in that location since late 2007.

The specific opening date has not been announced, a Burlington spokesman said.

"At Burlington, customers will be amazed to find their favorite brands and the latest trends at a fantastic value with fresh, seasonal items arriving regularly," the retailer said, adding it offers up to a 60% savings on its name brand merchandise compared with other retailers.

Previously:Burlington officially opens at Merchants Walk

Polk County employment:Polk IT jobs saw 2nd fastest gains in Florida. County unemployment rate at 3.7% for June

Burlington said its new location will have a clean store design with a wide selection of clothing, including: ladies’ apparel and accessories, menswear, kids clothes, footwear and baby items. Burlington also offers home décor items, seasonal items and pet care and toys.

'We are topped out':Publix employee who started online petition wants wage caps raised

Burlington has two stores in Lakeland. Its second one opened at Merchants' Walk in South Lakeland in March. It also has a store in the Posner Village shopping center off U.S. 27 in Davenport.

Burlington is headquartered in New Jersey and had fiscal 2021 net sales of $9.3 billion. One of the fastest growing retailers, the company operated 866 stores by the first quarter of 2022 in 46 states and Puerto Rico.