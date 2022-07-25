ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Lundestrom agrees to 2-year, $3.6 million deal with Ducks

By The Associated Press
darnews.com
 3 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Center Isac Lundestrom has agreed to a two-year, $3.6 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks. Lundestrom and the Ducks avoided arbitration with the deal announced...

www.darnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Kraken sign F Ryan Donato to $1.2 million, 1-year deal

SEATTLE --  The Seattle Kraken re-signed forward Ryan Donato to a one-year, $1.2 million deal on Wednesday after initially choosing not to offer him a contract as a restricted free agent. Donato was one of the offensive bright spots during the inaugural season for the Kraken. Donato set career...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Ducks sign 2016 No. 5 pick Olli Juolevi to one-year contract

The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Olli Juolevi to a one-year contract, the club announced Wednesday. According to PuckPedia, the two-way deal carries a $750,000 cap hit in the National Hockey League. The Ducks will pay Juolevi a $175,000 salary in the American Hockey League, with guaranteed earnings of at least $200,000.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Lightning’s Cole & Namestnikov Signings Have Great Upside

When a team loses a key player to trade or free agency, like the Tampa Bay Lightning have recently, the common misperception is that those players need to be replaced with a player of the same skillset. While the concept sounds good, the current situation with the NHL salary cap does not allow the Lightning to sign players that may be considered comparable to those who are no longer on the roster.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NHL

Gardiner healthy for Hurricanes after not playing last season

EDINA, Minn. -- Jake Gardiner is hungrier than ever to start the upcoming NHL season. The 32-year-old Carolina Hurricanes defenseman missed the entire 2021-22 season after having hip and back surgeries. He last played May 10, 2021. Gardiner was cleared to return to play in early June and is participating...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Kakko agrees to two-year contract with Rangers

Restricted free agent forward had 18 points last season. Kaapo Kakko agreed to a two-year contract with the New York Rangers on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 21-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 43 regular-season games for the Rangers last season and five points (two goals, three assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Sharks hire David Quinn as new head coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have hired former New York Rangers coach David Quinn as their new head coach. The Sharks announced Tuesday that Quinn would replace the fired Bob Boughner as the Sharks overhaul their management and coaching team. “His previous NHL head coaching experience is valuable to us and he implements a system that will fit with our philosophy of being a hard team to play against,” general manager Mike Grier said in a statement. “We are extremely happy to have him a part of this organization.” The 55-year-old Quinn coached the Rangers for three seasons from 2018-21, posting a 96-87-25 record. New York never made it as far as the conference quarterfinals in Quinn’s three seasons, missing the playoffs in 2019 and ’21 and losing in the qualifying round in the COVID bubble in 2020.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Kraken bring back Ryan Donato on one-year contract

The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Ryan Donato to a one-year contract, the club announced Wednesday. Donato, 26, scored 16 goals and 31 points in 74 games — new career-high marks in all three categories — with the Kraken during the 2021–22 regular season. His new deal carries a $1.2 million cap hit.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Verbeek
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Ryan Strome
NHL

Devils add veterans Palat, Smith to complement young core

Also acquire goalie Vanecek, defenseman Marino in trades. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the New Jersey Devils:. 2021-22 season: 27-46-9, seventh in Metropolitan Division; did not...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Ontario Reign, Cameron Gaunce agree to deal

The Sudbury, ON native played 61 games last season for the Reign, picking up 20 assists and 27 points. The 2021-22 campaign was Gaunce’s second with the organization. He had 13 points in 24 games during the 2020-21 season. Gaunce, 32, will provide stability to a very young defense...
NHL
Yardbarker

Calgary’s largest AHL departures this off-season

When you have an off-season that consists of the departures of Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau within about a two-week period, it is very easy to miss some smaller free agency moves down the prospect pipeline. A few fringe players and AHL standouts have quietly left the Flames organization and have affected the depth options going into the 2022-23 season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy