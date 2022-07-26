South Carolina in the national conversation. You can thank Spencer Rattler for that

Spencer Rattler wasn’t at the Southeastern Conference Media Days event last week, but you wouldn’t know it.

His teammates — Jovaughn Gwyn, Dakereon Joyner and Zacch Pickens — were asked about him. Head coach Shane Beamer was, too. Even other SEC quarterbacks were queried on the ex-Oklahoma signal-caller.

“It’s kind of crazy because he was my roommate there (at the Manning Passing Academy),” said Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who went against Rattler in a throwing contest at the camp that later went viral. “Meeting him, talking to him, getting to know him — it was pretty fun.”

Rattler is a question mark. His benching in 2021 at Oklahoma makes him as such. But his arm talent and oozing potential make South Carolina as hard a team as any to peg in the preaseason prognostications.

It’s also part of why the Gamecocks have had more offseason exposure than they’ve had since Steve Spurrier patrolled the sidelines.

“I think the most noise we made at SEC Media Days last year was when we re-enacted the Coach Spurrier Arby’s picture on the way back to the airport. But there was very little talk about our football team,” Beamer quipped. “That’s different this year. People are talking about us nationally, which is what we want. We have high expectations at South Carolina. People are talking about our players as individuals more nationally than what they were last year. There’s more buzz about this program right now.”

You’ve heard the story by now. Rattler was the golden-armed heir to the Oklahoma quarterback kingdom previously lorded over by Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts. His first season as a starter inspired confidence Rattler could follow in those Heisman-level footsteps.

There was the ire from Oklahoma fans after a slow start to 2021. The benching at halftime of the Texas game followed, as did five-star freshman Caleb Williams’ explosion onto the national scene.

Rattler transferred. He landed at South Carolina and, with that, has given the Gamecocks another jolt of life in an already jovial offseason.

“I’m sure he prepared just as hard as he did before (last year),” ESPN analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy told The State. “But I think there were moments in which he looked skittish, because he felt like (Heisman Trophy talk and NFL draft hype) could all go by the wayside if he played poorly. I think that adds a lot to a young man’s plate.

“I think Shane (Beamer) will bring out the best of him and getting him comfortable again, allowing him to enjoy the game again and allow him to play freely again.”

Say what you will about the perceived character concerns that followed Rattler from his appearance on Netflix’s “QB1: Beyond the Lights” in high school to now, but he’s, by all accounts, moved past that.

Rattler has drawn praise from everyone in and around the program. Beamer has said throughout the offseason that he’s done everything that’s been asked of him. His teammates, too, have backed up that stance.

Richardson said the two vibed. Kentucky quarterback and projected 2023 first round NFL Draft pick Will Levis noted he thinks folks on the outside have misplaced views on South Carolina’s starting quarterback.

“I really respect Spencer, because obviously what happened with him last year (at Oklahoma) and all the hype around him from the show he was on on Netflix,” Levis said. “I asked him a lot about that and how that shaped him as a person.

“I think he’s so much more mature than he was then and he’s learned a lot from that. I think he’s very misunderstood by a lot of people. He’s a really good dude and a heck of a quarterback.”

The Gamecocks have the makings of a preseason darling. The schedule, though, is tough. A Week 2 trip to Arkansas is daunting. A home game against Tennessee and a visit to Kentucky are theoretically toss-ups. USC figures to have a chance at Florida and when Texas A&M comes to Columbia. Then there are the annual meetings with Georgia and Clemson.

This is where Rattler becomes such a focal point. If he’s the quarterback that won every quarterback award under the sun during the 2021 preseason, there’s reason to think the Gamecocks can steal a game or two that offseason voters (this one included) might pick otherwise.

Rattler has plenty of people’s attention. Turn in a season like his 2020 campaign as a Sooner, and far more folks outside the SEC footprint will be talking about the Oklahoma castoff.

SEC East projections: 2022 media poll

First place votes in ( ). Points are a cumulative reflection of where teams were ranked in each ballot; each place has a designated point value per vote. More points = higher cumulative slot in the voting.

1. Georgia (172) 1,254 points

2. Kentucky (4) 932

3. Tennessee (1) 929

4. Florida 712

5. South Carolina (3) 662

6. Missouri 383

7. Vanderbilt (1) 196