ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina in the national conversation. You can thank Spencer Rattler for that

By Ben Portnoy
The State
The State
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sr0Fj_0gt0UjEu00

Spencer Rattler wasn’t at the Southeastern Conference Media Days event last week, but you wouldn’t know it.

His teammates — Jovaughn Gwyn, Dakereon Joyner and Zacch Pickens — were asked about him. Head coach Shane Beamer was, too. Even other SEC quarterbacks were queried on the ex-Oklahoma signal-caller.

“It’s kind of crazy because he was my roommate there (at the Manning Passing Academy),” said Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who went against Rattler in a throwing contest at the camp that later went viral. “Meeting him, talking to him, getting to know him — it was pretty fun.”

Rattler is a question mark. His benching in 2021 at Oklahoma makes him as such. But his arm talent and oozing potential make South Carolina as hard a team as any to peg in the preaseason prognostications.

It’s also part of why the Gamecocks have had more offseason exposure than they’ve had since Steve Spurrier patrolled the sidelines.

“I think the most noise we made at SEC Media Days last year was when we re-enacted the Coach Spurrier Arby’s picture on the way back to the airport. But there was very little talk about our football team,” Beamer quipped. “That’s different this year. People are talking about us nationally, which is what we want. We have high expectations at South Carolina. People are talking about our players as individuals more nationally than what they were last year. There’s more buzz about this program right now.”

You’ve heard the story by now. Rattler was the golden-armed heir to the Oklahoma quarterback kingdom previously lorded over by Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts. His first season as a starter inspired confidence Rattler could follow in those Heisman-level footsteps.

There was the ire from Oklahoma fans after a slow start to 2021. The benching at halftime of the Texas game followed, as did five-star freshman Caleb Williams’ explosion onto the national scene.

Rattler transferred. He landed at South Carolina and, with that, has given the Gamecocks another jolt of life in an already jovial offseason.

“I’m sure he prepared just as hard as he did before (last year),” ESPN analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy told The State. “But I think there were moments in which he looked skittish, because he felt like (Heisman Trophy talk and NFL draft hype) could all go by the wayside if he played poorly. I think that adds a lot to a young man’s plate.

“I think Shane (Beamer) will bring out the best of him and getting him comfortable again, allowing him to enjoy the game again and allow him to play freely again.”

Say what you will about the perceived character concerns that followed Rattler from his appearance on Netflix’s “QB1: Beyond the Lights” in high school to now, but he’s, by all accounts, moved past that.

Rattler has drawn praise from everyone in and around the program. Beamer has said throughout the offseason that he’s done everything that’s been asked of him. His teammates, too, have backed up that stance.

Richardson said the two vibed. Kentucky quarterback and projected 2023 first round NFL Draft pick Will Levis noted he thinks folks on the outside have misplaced views on South Carolina’s starting quarterback.

“I really respect Spencer, because obviously what happened with him last year (at Oklahoma) and all the hype around him from the show he was on on Netflix,” Levis said. “I asked him a lot about that and how that shaped him as a person.

“I think he’s so much more mature than he was then and he’s learned a lot from that. I think he’s very misunderstood by a lot of people. He’s a really good dude and a heck of a quarterback.”

The Gamecocks have the makings of a preseason darling. The schedule, though, is tough. A Week 2 trip to Arkansas is daunting. A home game against Tennessee and a visit to Kentucky are theoretically toss-ups. USC figures to have a chance at Florida and when Texas A&M comes to Columbia. Then there are the annual meetings with Georgia and Clemson.

This is where Rattler becomes such a focal point. If he’s the quarterback that won every quarterback award under the sun during the 2021 preseason, there’s reason to think the Gamecocks can steal a game or two that offseason voters (this one included) might pick otherwise.

Rattler has plenty of people’s attention. Turn in a season like his 2020 campaign as a Sooner, and far more folks outside the SEC footprint will be talking about the Oklahoma castoff.

SEC East projections: 2022 media poll

First place votes in ( ). Points are a cumulative reflection of where teams were ranked in each ballot; each place has a designated point value per vote. More points = higher cumulative slot in the voting.

1. Georgia (172) 1,254 points

2. Kentucky (4) 932

3. Tennessee (1) 929

4. Florida 712

5. South Carolina (3) 662

6. Missouri 383

7. Vanderbilt (1) 196

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Clemson, SC
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Shane Beamer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Sec#Gamecocks#Coach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Netflix
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
436
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy