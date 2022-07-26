Key Chorale announces Season 38 with new tagline – 'Artistry Without Boundaries'

Key Chorale, under the baton of Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins, announces Season 38.

Sure to be a crowd pleaser full of dynamic collaborations with The Sarasota Ballet, The Venice Symphony, The Circus Arts Conservatory, Artist Series Concerts and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, the Chorale will also feature masterworks by Vaughan Williams, Verdi, Mozart, Faure, Whitacre and more.

The Chorale will once again present its signature one-of-a-kind programming including a "Celtic Celebration" featuring Foley’s All-Star Irish Band, their annual ballet collaboration exploring both the mystical and the royal, and a new "American Roots" show featuring the ear-pleasing harmonies of Crosby Stills & Nash, plus a spectacular season finale, "Grace The Spirit of Aretha" with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. This high energy celebration of the “Queen of Soul” includes songs from the 1973 Grammy Award-Winning album Amazing Grace and her most famous R&B classics.

“This is a season full of adventure,” said Maestro Caulkins. “It is an opportunity to experience choral music in ways you might not expect as we explore Carnatic music from India, perform a rarely heard work by one of America’s greatest female black composers, enjoy some epic masterworks and even hum along with some of your favorite folk rock classics of Crosby Stills & Nash.”

Concerts at a glance

Sept. 24 – "Equinox: A Celtic Celebration" featuring Foley’s All-Star Irish Band

Oct. 2 - "Magnificent Markovs" – Artist Series Concerts Collaboration

Nov. 27 – "Mystics & Kings" with The Sarasota Ballet’s Studio Company and Trainees

Dec. 16-17 – "A Holiday Season Spectacular" with the Venice Symphony

Jan. 21-22 – "Miniature Masterpieces"

Feb. 3-4 – "Cinematic Romance," a collaboration with The Venice Symphony

Feb. 10-11 - "A Sea Symphony," Masterwork by Vaughan Williams

March 10-12 – "Cirque des Voix" with The Circus Arts Conservatory

April 22-23 – American Roots: CSN Crosby, Stills & Nash Folk Rock featuring The Lubben Brothers

May 8 - "Grace The Spirit of Aretha" with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

May 15 – "Tomorrow’s Voices Today," High School Choral Festival

To learn more, visit keychorale.org.