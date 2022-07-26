ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Hearing on Gilbert claim that ‘illegal formula’ skewed election scheduled for mid-August

By Jacob Solis
The Nevada Independent
The Nevada Independent
 7 days ago

Almost two weeks after Republican gubernatorial candidate and Reno-area attorney Joey Gilbert filed a formal challenge to his primary loss against Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Carson City judge has tentatively set a trial date for Aug. 12.

The delay — triggered in large part by the need to depose multiple expert witnesses and by conflicts with the existing court schedule — could mean that any decision (or appeal of the case to the state Supreme Court) may not see a final result until late next month.

Several procedural tele-hearings conducted so far have also allowed a number of original defendants named in the suit to exit the case, as state law dictates that legal parties in election contests can only be the winner and the loser of a given election.

That change has allowed Gov. Steve Sisolak and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, as well as county commissions and county clerks in Washoe and Clark counties — all named as parties in Gilbert’s initial filing — to be dropped from the suit.

Broadly speaking, the election contest lawsuit claims that an “illegal formula” was used to tabulate votes, and that the distribution of reported 2022 primary election results from mail, early and Election Day voters do not line up with expected results in a “fair election.”

Those claims center largely on a 40-page analysis from Edward Solomon, identified by the suit as an “expert mathematician” who has alleged since the 2020 election that “algorithms” have been responsible for switching votes.

An analysis of Solomon’s claims about the 2020 presidential election in Georgia were eventually debunked by a hand-count of paper ballots, which confirmed the result. According to details released as part of a libel suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against right-wing broadcaster One America News and later reporting by Vice , Solomon also never received a college degree and served two years in prison on a drug charge.

Attorneys for Lombardo have sought to depose Solomon, but Gilbert attorney Craig Mueller has so far fought to keep Solomon off the witness stand. That comes in part — according to a memo filed Tuesday — because Solomon does not technically qualify as an expert under Nevada law. Mueller has separately argued that his credentials are irrelevant, however, because several other expert witnesses, also named in the suit, have affirmed the accuracy of his math.

Lombardo’s attorney, Colby Williams, argued instead that the additional named experts are not doing their own independent analysis, but act instead as an attempt to “rubber stamp” Solomon’s original work. In a hearing brief, Lombardo’s legal team argued that Solomon’s report constituted hearsay and asked the judge to exclude the report and the expert testimony if Solomon does not testify.

A third tele-hearing conducted Thursday did not immediately resolve the issue of a potential Solomon deposition, pending the interviews this week of the other mathematics experts named by Gilbert’s complaint.

In Nevada, elections are determined by the tabulation of total votes, not on expected results according to formulas or algorithms, and the suit does not make claims about the votes themselves, differing from 2020 election challenges that centered on the eligibility of certain voters or the presence of alleged “illegal votes.” An analysis by the secretary of state’s office later found “no evidentiary support” for claims of widespread fraud in Nevada.

Dan Lee, an associate professor of political science at UNLV, said in an interview that the arguments presented by Gilbert’s suit and others like it present a sort of catch-22. Not only does the repeated filing of fraudulent or unsupported claims in court legitimize the issue in the eyes of their supporters, but any defense of the election system plays into existing confirmation biases among conservative voters already predisposed to distrust the system.

“There's some research in political science that shows this,” Lee said. “If election officials really try to push hard to defend election security and election integrity, that can lead some people to trust them even less.”

More than that, Lee said he saw little merit and lots of “weird things” in the analysis presented in the suit.

“I see a convoluted document that makes a lot of claims and a lot of assumptions, rather than deducing any actual evidence of fraud,” he said.

Though Gilbert lost his race to Lombardo by more than 26,000 votes (a number confirmed by a statewide recount ), he has refused to concede the race. The recount and the legal challenge to the result have been funded by cryptocurrency millionaire and conservative activist Robert Beadles, who wrote on his website just before the filing became public that Gilbert “rightfully won the primary with 100% certainty.”

Another wrinkle: The timing of the case could prove increasingly problematic, as necessities of the legal process — especially the scheduling of hearings and depositions — butt up against the realities of electoral logistics.

Though precise dates vary from county to county, more than 1 million ballots being sent across Nevada will need to begin printing by mid-August to meet deadlines for the Nov. 8 general election.

State law requires that mail ballots for out-of-state and military voters must be sent no later than 45 days before the election (Sept. 23), while mail ballots for in-state residents must be sent no later than 20 days before the election (Oct. 19). County election officials must also prepare and print sample ballots, which internal policy from the secretary of state’s office recommends be distributed by Oct. 7.

Nevada Republicans have continued to chafe against the implications of Gilbert’s suit, as his challenge presents an intra-party wedge. Earlier this month, just before Gilbert filed suit, state GOP Chair Michael McDonald told KSNV News 3 in Las Vegas that “It's within his right to do what he's doing, but I hope to God he does come back and get on board.”

On Monday, fellow one-time gubernatorial hopeful and former Sen. Dean Heller echoed the sentiment in a statement sent out by the Lombardo campaign, saying that lawsuits like Gilbert’s are “almost always counterproductive and can do serious damage to the reputation of the Republican Party.”

Heller finished third in the Republican gubernatorial primary, behind Lombardo and Gilbert.

Update: 7/28/22 at 3:34 p.m. - This story was updated to include new details on the scheduling of the case and the issue of a potential deposition of Edward Solomon following an additional pre-trial hearing conducted on Thursday afternoon.

The post Hearing on Gilbert claim that ‘illegal formula’ skewed election scheduled for mid-August appeared first on The Nevada Independent .

Comments / 8

kaarenwills
6d ago

LOL!!! Love the GOP's version of "we was robbed" as a means to what ends? You lost, just like your evident idol, D Trump, lost. Get over it.

Reply
13
David M
6d ago

going to happen again and again, all over the US when a Republican loses an election. Even against eachother it seems.Don't know why losing is so hard to accept given Republicans are a minority party which has not won the popular (majority) vote since Regan, a real republican. But once this election fraud strategy was let loose, it's going to take a long time for this nonsense to fade away.

Reply
6
nobody
6d ago

tRumpian to the end. Give him his participation trophy so he can move on. Probably couldn't accept he lost in dodge ball in elementary school either. Thanks for playing.

Reply
3
Related
The Nevada Independent

Nevada U.S. Senate, governor debates scheduled with candidate participation unclear

KLAS 8 News Now in Las Vegas and UNLV announced Monday they would jointly host debates for Nevada’s hotly-contested governor and U.S. Senate races — though it was not immediately clear if any of the four major campaigns have committed to attending those debates.  The post Nevada U.S. Senate, governor debates scheduled with candidate participation unclear appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Elections
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Georgia State
Clark County, NV
Elections
Local
Nevada Government
The Nevada Independent

Dealmaking, lobbying and delays: Inside the political fight over homes at Red Rock

As a lawsuit over a Red Rock housing project makes its way through federal court, the case filings read as a who’s who of Las Vegas politics. They shed light on the transactional nature of the Clark County Commission and how one of the state’s most powerful local governments decides land-use questions. The post Dealmaking, lobbying and delays: Inside the political fight over homes at Red Rock appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Robert Beadles
Person
Joey Gilbert
Person
Dean Heller
The Stranger

Dem and GOP PACs Join Forces to Unseat WA Lawmaker Leading on Climate

Republicans aren’t the only ones dropping six figures on misleading ads as we approach the primary election next Tuesday. In one of the State House races in the 40th Legislative District, which covers Bellingham and the San Juans, a political action committee that typically supports moderate Democrats has spent $150,000 to engage in some light climate arson while most of the state suffers through a record-breaking heatwave.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Security#Nevada Day#Dominion Voting Systems#Election Fraud#Republican#Clark County Sheriff#Supreme Court#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
The Nevada Independent

The Nevada Independent

Nevada State
1K+
Followers
711
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nevada Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news and opinion website founded in 2017 by veteran political journalist and commentator Jon Ralston. The site and its supporting channels are focused on ethical, unbiased and transparent journalism.

 https://thenevadaindependent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy