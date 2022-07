Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. For 45 minutes, the children on the 1900 block of Thayer Street in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood are having a quintessential summer play day. The fire hydrant is open and gushing, and kids in soaked-through tee shirts are running the length of the block like it’s a football field. A spirited round of keep-it-up elicits shouts and squeals from the older players as a pair of barefoot toddlers creep down from their stoops. They peer cautiously at the action and then turn their attention toward a pile of hula hoops.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO