Medical Report: More research recognizing link between COVID-19 and anxiety, depression

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on many people’s mental health that is being recognized by and by.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 41% of adults say they have suffered from anxiety or depression. When you break the information down, the largest increase was among young adults aged 18-29.

The degree of depression and anxiety varies, and it is still difficult to determine direct or indirect relationship to COVID-19 infection or long COVID, but there has been a clear increase in those who have reported having a sense of stagnation or emptiness — called languishing. This has been described as being like looking at life through a dirty windshield.

The research continues.

