Becker Logistics Opens New Office in Jacksonville, FL

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

Becker Logistics, a third-party logistics company based in Glendale Heights, Ill. has undergone exponential growth and announced the grand opening of a new office in Jacksonville, Florida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005356/en/

Outside view of the Jacksonville, FL office. (Photo: Business Wire)

This office will be Becker Logistics’ first nationwide office post-COVID and added nine employees to kick off the team. Before COVID, Becker Logistics had 10 offices across the USA and Canada. Since then, their employees follow a split work from home/work in the office policy where now they don’t require as many offices.

Becker Logistics’ reason to target the Jacksonville, FL area is to expand further southeast and aid in growing their customer base to meet their goal of 800 shipping customers in 2022. This 6,300 sq. ft. office will allow them to expand many areas of their business. New experience coming in will result in more business with paper products, food products, dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed. Additionally, this office will allow Becker Logistics to capitalize on its intermodal vertical as they explore recruitment opportunities to add talent.

“This is an area that we have always wanted to be in, and we are finally here! The executive team has been working on this project since October 2021 and this office will be the new flagship of what our future offices look like in North America,” said Jim Becker CEO/Chairman of Becker Logistics.

Becker Logistics believes in growth and expansion while working with individuals that have experience and knowledge of the trucking industry. The employees joining have been very excited about Becker’s business operations and have been able to hit the ground running.

“The Jacksonville office has over 40 years’ experience in the logistics industry. I’m excited to lead the new Jacksonville office,” shared General Manager of the Jacksonville office, Jesse Martinez. “This area is a logistics community filled with talent, and we look forward to continue working with the community. We are poised to grow the Becker footprint in Northeast Florida as our experience with Becker Logistics has been great. The new office officially opened June 20, 2022. The strategic aspect of Becker Logistics is impressive.”

Two months ago in May, Becker Logistics reached its 25 th year in business, the goal was to grow the company and follow through on new and inspiring projects. The opening of a new office in Florida is just one of those projects that have come to fruition in the last few months. Becker Logistics welcomes the new team of employees and wishes them a successful journey with the company. If you are interested in joining the Becker Logistics team, then you can check out our open positions by clicking here.

About Becker Logistics: Becker Logistics is a transportation management company that matches over 600 current customers with its top-quality asset-based carriers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Becker Logistics has over 70,000 contracts with asset-based carriers, and a dependable network of quality truck and rail carriers. Our operations include, but are not limited to, truckload or less-than-truckload (LTL), flatbeds, dry vans or drop trailers, temperature controlled, expedited, hazardous materials, warehousing, supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL). Becker Logistics offers a dependable and reliable route for solving urgent shipping issues and supports its customers through a trusted network of high-quality carriers.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005356/en/

CONTACT: Stephen Hofmeister

Phone: (630) 529-0700 | ext 3825

Email:Marketing@BeckerLogistics.com

KEYWORD: FLORIDA ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TRUCKING RETAIL TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT OTHER TRANSPORT

SOURCE: Becker Logistics

PUB: 07/26/2022 05:00 AM/DISC: 07/26/2022 05:00 AM