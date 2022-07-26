Obesity rates in the United States and the world continue to rise, though the increases aren't the same everywhere. The following charts offer a snapshot of obesity rates at home and abroad.

Obesity in the U.S. keeps climbing

The obesity rate in the US has been on the rise for more than 30 years, but it has accelerated, with a 26% increase since 2008.

Obesity is more of an issue in some states

In 2020, Mississippi had the highest adult obesity rate at 40%, followed by West Virginia and Alabama. Colorado had the lowest adult obesity rate nationally at 24%. (As recently as 2012, no state had an adult obesity rate above 35%; in 2000 no state had an adult obesity rate above 25%.)

BMI remains the main measure of obesity

Obesity is medically defined as a body mass index – a measure of height and weight – of 30 or above. A 5-foot-5-inch person weighing over 180 pounds is considered obese, as is a 5-foot-9-inch person weighing more than 200 pounds.

Obesity affects Blacks and Latinos more than Asians

Black adults had the highest level of adult obesity nationally at 50%; driven in large part by an adult obesity rate among Black women of 57%. Hispanic adults have an obesity rate of 45%. White adults have an obesity rate of 42%. Asian adults have an obesity rate of 17%.

There are many more overweight and obese people in the US than the rest of the world

Obesity has risen in the U.S. from 36% to over 42% since 2015, but even back then, the rates were higher in the U.S. than most of the rest of the world.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Five charts: The scope of obesity in America