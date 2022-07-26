ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Gunfire hits occupied Rochester home on Sherman St.

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMBSq_0gt0KK9b00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied home on Sherman Street was struck by gunfire late Monday night in Rochester.

Authorities say officers were led to the 300 block of Sherman Street around 11 p.m. after hearing gunshots coming from the area. Evidence of gunfire was found in the immediate location.

Investigators on scene combed through the area and found bullet strikes to a residence. Inside were a 52-year-old male and female who reside at the location. Neither were injured.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to this shooting.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sherman St#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy