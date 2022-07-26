Gunfire hits occupied Rochester home on Sherman St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied home on Sherman Street was struck by gunfire late Monday night in Rochester.

Authorities say officers were led to the 300 block of Sherman Street around 11 p.m. after hearing gunshots coming from the area. Evidence of gunfire was found in the immediate location.

Investigators on scene combed through the area and found bullet strikes to a residence. Inside were a 52-year-old male and female who reside at the location. Neither were injured.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to this shooting.

