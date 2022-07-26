Pets in Need SoMD Dog of the Week: Matisse

How is this handsome, sweet boy still in the shelter?

Matisse is ready to find his forever family where he can spend his days taking walks, playing ball in the backyard,, and cuddling on the couch.

Matisse is a black and brown male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately seven months old. He weighs about 46.2 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption.

If you’re interested in meeting Matisse, please email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet her.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)