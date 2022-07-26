Mega Millions® Jackpot Jumps to $810 Million

Across the country, players are taking notice – allowing tomorrow’s Mega Millions® jackpot to be raised to an estimated $810 million, with a cash value of $470.1 million.

It will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game’s history if won. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

The Mega Millions drawing on July 22, 2022, produced 3,428,412 winning tickets, including four with second-tier prizes in Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. The ticket-holders in Delaware, New Jersey, and New York also included the Megaplier, raising their prize from $1 million to $3 million. Another 105 winners grabbed a third-tier prize of $10,000 or more.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date in 2022 in California, New York, Minnesota, and Tennessee.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $2. In most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports lottery beneficiaries and retailer commissions. Lottery revenues are allocated differently in each jurisdiction.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

AmountDateWinning Tickets

$1.537 billion10/23/20181-SC

$1.050 billion1/22/20211-MI

$810 million (est)7/26/2022?

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD

$648 million12/17/20132-CA, GA

$543 million7/24/20181-CA

$536 million7/8/20161-IN

$533 million3/30/20181-NJ

$522 million6/7/20191-CA

$516 million5/21//20211-PA