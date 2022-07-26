ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Frederick, MD

Bert’s 50’s Diner holding an online auction for memorabilia and restaurant equipment

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
Mechanicsville, MD- Famed Southern Maryland restaurant Bert’s 50’s Diner closed its doors a few months ago.

The building was recently sold to Busy Corner Buggies. The restaurant was around for 37 years and at one time had a Prince Frederick location. For years, you could stop by Bert’s on a Friday night, eat with the family and then check out all the vintage cars in the parking lot. Many teens had their first job at Bert’s.

Some of the items in the auction

The auction is live now and closes on August 16, 2022, at 10 am. Individuals can make appointments to preview the memorabilia before bidding. The buyer is responsible for removing the items on the allocated date.

You can view the entire list and images of the items by clicking this link to view Rasmus Auctions .

