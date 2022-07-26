ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 shot in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood

By Michael Oszust
 3 days ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were shot and injured in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood Monday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said shortly after 11 p.m. Monday that two victims with gunshot wounds showed up at a local hospital.

The victims — a 24-year-old and 44-year-old, both Kalamazoo residents — were listed in stable condition and treated for injuries that KDPS said are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators determined the shooting happened on Woodbury Street between Ada and Florence streets in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting, and there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

