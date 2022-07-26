Answer Man: Sierra Nevada taproom closure rumor? Odd electrical outages?

Today’s batch of burning questions, my smart-aleck answers and the real deal:

Question: I’ve heard Sierra Nevada is moving toward closing down or severely scaling back their taproom/restaurant and focusing on only brewing beer. It seems like it's not important enough to their bottom line, vis-a-vis the challenges of running a food and beverage business in 2022. Is this true? Maybe you'll find out why one of your favorite places looks like it is throwing in the bar towel. I’ve also heard they closed their taproom in Berkeley, California. Is this correct?

My answer: Well, about all that's left for me in this cruel new world is to get COVID and monkeypox simultaneously, then get stuck on I-26 for 10 hours while trying to get to Trader Joe's, only to find out they no longer carry frozen Indian meals. Then, when I head to Burial Beer to console myself, I'll probably find a sign on the door that says, "Sorry, we finally died."

Real answer: Dude (or Dudette), do not mess with my Sierra Nevada Taproom! Sorry, lost all objectivity here, as this is a go-to spot for family and friends.

And happily, it looks like the query above fits into the "rumor mill" category. Kara Murray, who handles public relations for Sierra Nevada, provided a statement via email from the brewery, which was founded in Chico, California, and opened its Mills River beer palace in 2015.

“We have no plans to close or scale back operations at the Sierra Nevada Taproom," the brewery said. "Due to staffing shortages, we have been forced to temporarily change our hours of operation and limit some of our offerings, and we apologize to our guests for this inconvenience. We are actively recruiting to try and remedy this situation as soon as possible."

Sierra Nevada is certainly not alone in its plight to find enough workers. As the Citizen Times previously reported, the Asheville Metropolitan Statistical Area (Buncombe, Henderson, Madison and Haywood counties) had 11,836 job openings advertised online and 9,069 potential candidates as of June 16, according to state employment agency NCWorks.

But Nathan Ramsey, director of the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board, said there are actually more job openings and fewer unemployed individuals than these numbers show, as many employers don't post jobs on NCWorks.

“We probably have anywhere from two-four job openings per unemployed individual," Ramsey told the Citizen Times in June. "Clearly, there is more demand for talent/workers than there are people searching for a job.”

For April, Asheville had the lowest unemployment rate in North Carolina, at 2.8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If you're interested in a job at Sierra Nevada, you can visit sierranevada.com/careers for a list of open positions.

Regarding the Berkeley, California operation, that closure rumor is true.

"We did recently make the very difficult decision to permanently close our Torpedo Room tasting bar in Berkeley, California," Sierra Nevada said in its statement. "The effects of the pandemic — from staffing shortages, closures, and decreased foot traffic — ultimately made this location unsustainable. We remain grateful to the wonderful Berkeley community we had the privilege of serving for nearly 10 years.”

On a side note, I have been to Sierra Nevada in Mills River twice in the last month or so, and both times the crowds were pretty big, although not as crazy as pre-pandemic levels. Still, it's encouraging.

Question: How come my electricity keeps flickering on and off in West Asheville/Malvern Hills area on sunny days, with no storms in sight? Random times, and while I can’t say exactly how many times since I moved here in October, it’s been enough times to feel like “normal” when it goes in and out. Usually just long enough to kick me off the internet and muck up my workday flow, or kick me off a virtual meeting.

My answer: Generally speaking, I consider any time I'm kicked out of a virtual meeting to be one of life's small blessings.

Real answer: Keith Richardson, spokesperson for Duke Energy, checked into this one.

"What occurred is somewhat common in which an object (usually a tree limb) touches the lines, or a limb falls through causing an interruption of power caused by a breaker cycling very briefly," Richardson said via email. "This cycling is a self-healing process to clear the issue and restore power automatically without a sustained outage."

Richardson also noted that this is why tree trimming in and around power lines, which can be unpopular with local residents, is so important, as it helps reduce these occurrences. Tree trimming is being scheduled for this area, he noted.

This is the opinion of John Boyle. To submit a question, contact him at 232-5847 or jboyle@citizen-times.com