As deaths spike, money pours in, Buncombe 'at the front of the line' of addiction recovery

ASHEVILLE - Following one of the deadliest overdose death years on record in Buncombe County, local leaders are taking the opioid epidemic by the horns in 2022 and now are supported by praise from North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

Stein visited Asheville July 25, gathering in an more than 40 people involved in addiction recovery efforts moments after he toured the Buncombe County Detention Center.

“What’s tragic is, this crisis is worsening,” he said of the opioid epidemic. Buncombe hasn’t escaped that tragedy.

In 2021 alone, 115 people died of overdoses, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data.

That is the same number of individuals who died of overdoses in 2017, according to NCDHHS data.

To date, the opioid epidemic has killed more than 16,000 in North Carolina in the past 20 years.

“Dislocation, stress, all of that, (which) COVID brought, has just compounded the problem,” Stein said.

He was in Buncombe to talk about how county leaders are using and will use resources to move people out of addiction and prevent more deaths.

According to data shared with those gathered July 25, 57% of all people who died of overdoses in Buncombe from 2016-2019 had at least one arrest jail booking. Of those, 62% died within a year of release from detention.

Buncombe has been tailoring new programs to lower these numbers. And now, along with the rest of North Carolina and much of the U.S., it has a new resource: at least $16.1 million in opioid settlement money over 18 years, nearly $2 million of which it will see in fiscal year 2021.

The settlement money comes from behemoth cases managed by thousands of lawyers against big drug-makers like Johnson & Johnson and Cardinal Health. Local governments across the nation are essentially the plaintiffs in these cases.

“It is a crisis born of greed,” Stein said, touting his role in taking these various companies to court, along with nearly every other state Attorney General in the country. North Carolina alone is slated to receive $757.6 million from the settlements.

Focus on recovery from addiction

The subject of the discussion focused more on how the money was going to affect people in or recovering from addiction.

Michael Roberts, community relations representative with October Road, an Asheville-based behavioral health and substance use treatment services provider, . He also said he was someone in recovery.

“This is monumental for us, sitting here, at this table” Roberts said, speaking for his fellow recoverees. “To be invited to this table, it may not feel like much, but this is huge. This feels like the state cares. And that was not always the experience.”

He and others during the meeting spent most of the meeting praising an ongoing, county-funded collaborative effort to help people in addiction using medication for opioid use disorder programs, commonly known as medication-assisted treatment or “MAT.”

According to data from the Buncombe County Sheriff's office, 310 were on this program coming into 2021 and 229 were added during that year.

Since the program started in 2019, “there has been a 20% reduction in community overdose deaths of individuals with an arrest event within the prior five years,” according to a BCSO informational document. Recidivism rates have also dropped from individuals in the MAT program.

Both BCSO employees, including Sheriff Quentin Miller, and others praised MAT as “the gold standard,” noting it was backed up by research and supported by what the county calls “wrap-around” services to people one year after they are released from jail.

“Wrap-around” means those released from jail and struggling with addiction get not only medication to fight addiction, but “peer support” — people who will pay them personal visits during their recovery — coaching, reentry navigation, access to housing, transportation and other things they need to survive the choppy waters of recovery life.

“I was a frequent flier at Buncombe County jail due to my addiction,” Samantha Myers said during the meeting. “I signed up for the MAT program as soon as I got in, but it was a wait. Detox is rough in jail because really all you’re thinking about is wanting to get out and get high. I did start a few months in and that changed my whole perspective of what I wanted in life.”

She now works in recovery efforts herself and is raising a 2-year-old son.

“I honestly don’t think I could have done it without the MAT program.”

Stein praised Buncombe for being “ahead of the curve” when it comes to finding innovative ways to tackle the opioid epidemic.

“Buncombe County is absolutely at the front of the line in terms of having creative and wide-ranging strategies to attack the problem,” he said in an interview. Every county has a different approach, but many haven’t chosen to use the methods Buncombe currently employs.

“Some counties don’t even have post-overdose response teams and Buncombe County has been using that for a long time. That might be the best solution for them. Other places don’t have any detox or treatment facilities at all, and so using the funds to support that kind of initiative might be what’s most appropriate.”

MAT and the response programs are just a few of the many places Buncombe could invest the incoming $1.9 million in settlement money. So many programs engineered to fight the epidemic are already in place locally that it may just be a matter of finding out how to divide the money between them.

Victoria Reichard is Buncombe’s first Behavioral Health Manager, a role created in part to establish connection and continuity inside county government's efforts to address, among other things, addiction and mental health issues.

She’s also a top engineer of the county’s opioid settlement spending plan, which she says should be complete by August.

“There’s a lot that we could do,” she said. July 26 the settlement’s project team is meeting to narrow its strategies down, this weeks after completing a community survey that queried Buncombe residents about how they thought the money should be spent.

People were most enthusiastic about expanding access to emergency behavioral treatment beds and increased access to housing, according to the survey results.

That’s what the community wants.

Then there is the feedback from people in the field, the “boots on the ground,” as Reichard called them.

Teams already participating in one-on-one addiction recovery efforts want more people, peer supports.

“It’s one thing handing out supplies,” Reichard said. “But it’s that relationship building, it’s linking them to service, it’s being that person who you feel comfortable calling at 3 a.m. in the morning and saying ‘Hey, I’m in an unsafe neighborhood,’ that’s another opportunity that crosses gaps.”

Buncombe is also focused on prevention, keeping the 115 figure from getting any higher in 2022 and keeping people from starting drug use in the first place.

Reichard noted the state’s number of 2021 deaths may not be exactly accurate, given a number of local factors, but said it may have gone up because of spikes in fentanyl use.

Regardless of the initiatives the settlement money will fund, each will be closely monitored and outcomes-oriented.

“There will be an investments dashboard,” Stein said during the meeting. “The people of our state will know precisely what decisions Buncombe ultimately makes, who did they invest in, how much, and what was the impact, what was achieved by the investment. And every year that’s going to the people to then hold their elected officials accountable to make sure they’re making good choices.”

According to a presentation Reichard gave Buncombe County Board of Commissioners July 19, the collaborative managing the settlement money will report for the first time in January or February 2023.

