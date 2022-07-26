3 homicides in 3 weeks: 11 in Asheville so far in 2022; on pace to outnumber 2020, 2021

ASHEVILLE - Asheville has had more homicides so far this year than it did in all of 2021, and it will likely outpace 2020.

With the shooting death of 20-year-old Hakimye Chavares Bethea July 22, the city has 11 homicides this year — one more than 2021 and the same number as 2020.

Bethea, 20, died at Lee Garden Lane in the Maple Crest public housing neighborhood after being shot several times, according to a July 23 news release.

Detectives say more than a dozen people were at the scene when the shooting happened.

"Somebody knows what happened," spokesperson Bill Davis said, emphasizing the importance of the department's anonymous tip line.

Bethea's death was the third in less than three weeks. On July 10, 24-year-old Jamel Tyjon Grant was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He later died at Mission Hospital. The suspected shooter, Danquries Green, turned himself in.

Menelik Tefari Nesanet, 20, has been charged with murder in the July 15 death of 20-year-old Brittney Jakeline Gamez-Farjat.

Crime trends can be difficult to parse, Police Chief David Zack said in a July 13 interview. At the time, there had been nine homicides.

“That’s a huge, huge concern,” he said at the time.

In a March 30 presentation to the city's public safety committee, Zack noted that violent crime in Asheville has gone up in recent years, mostly through aggravated assaults. The FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program defines aggravated assault as an "unlawful attack by one person upon another for the purpose of inflicting severe or aggravated bodily injury."

“You’re seeing violent crime numbers go up everywhere," he told the Citizen Times July 13. "When you start trying to analyze certain situations, there’s always contributing factors."

"What we try to do: if we reduce the number of shots fired, hopefully that will reduce the number of people hit," he said. "And hopefully the number of people being hit being lower, hopefully more people will survive. But we’re not pulling the trigger, you know? So, that’s really difficult to say — what caused this particular spike this time."

The number of emergency gun discharge calls has gone down, Zack noted, but more people have died by gunfire.

In 2021, the department saw 547 calls for service related to a gun discharge. There were 495 such calls in 2017, 395 in 2018, 522 in 2019 and 652 in 2020.

There were 31 gunshot victims last year. That was the lowest from 2017-2021. The peak came in 2020, when 45 people were shot.

Nine of 11 homicide victims this year have died by gunfire, according to police.

APD Detectives are asking anyone who may have any information about the July 22 shooting to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in the app store).

Anyone can also call APD at 828-252-1110.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com.