ACCPD: new uniforms, more comfortable cops

accpd uniforms

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says its officers will, starting August 1, transition into new uniforms: a different color shirt for the Athens officers with load-bearing, external vest carriers designed to distribute weight more evenly and reduce the hip and lower back pain caused by carrying equipment and attachment on belts.

From the ACCPD Facebook page…

Beginning August 1, 2022, ACCPD will transition from French blue uniform shirts to navy blue uniform shirts.

In recent years, officers expressed a desire to wear load-bearing, external vest carriers to distribute weight more evenly, which can help reduce hip and lower back pain. As ACCPD began looking into load-bearing external vests carriers, we found it difficult to obtain them in French blue. As a result, ACCPD will transition to navy blue as the navy uniform has more options for load-bearing vests and attachments.

