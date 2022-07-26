A magical, boozy ‘cauldron’ cocktail experience reappears to Conway. Get your tickets now

This pop-up tavern will only be in Conway for two days, buy tickets now. Contributed photo

Conway, S.C.

The Boozy Cauldron Cocktail experience is heading to Conway.

In years past, the shows have all sold out. To date, two of the four upcoming immersive cocktail experiences are still available.

This popup experience travels around the country to provide fans of the magical world with an original cocktail experience they’ve never had before, according to their website.

The Boozy Cauldron Tavern will be at the Peanut Warehouse in downtown Conway, at 150 Laurel St, from August 12-13. The venue is being called “The Historic Apothecary House” for the experience.

The tavern is a pop-up show traveling around the U.S. and stopping in select cities. The show is 90-minutes long and requires tickets due to limited seating for each show. The price of the tickets includes the interactive show as well as four cocktails:

Signature Butter Beer Black Magic a la Framboise Dragon’s breath Cookie Butter Cocktail elixir

A ‘cocktail wizard’ is who does the performance and makes the drinks. Ivy Grey is the cocktail wizard that will be performing in Conway, who, according to their website, is a current professor of the beverage arts. The show includes ghost stories that guests will be able to feel and hear.

Tickets are $40 and can be bought online. After the Conway show, the event will move to Raleigh and then Nashville.