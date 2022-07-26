Man in custody following hours-long standoff at Brentwood apartment complex

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is now in custody after an hours-long standoff at a Brentwood apartment complex that began Monday evening and ended early Tuesday morning.

Officers say the incident began Monday evening around 5 p.m. after they received a tip regarding a suicidal person. Police say hours later they attempted to make contact with that individual after spotting his vehicle at Percy Priest Lake, but the man drove off.

Officers then determined the man drove to his apartment complex, and that’s when they responded to the Avalon at Seven Springs Apartments located in the 300 block of Seven Springs Way.

According to Metro police, the man allegedly fired at least two shots from within his unit while on the phone with SWAT negotiators. Officers say residents in nearby units were evacuated.

SWAT, alongside Metro police, were able to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution after taking the man into custody Tuesday morning.

It is unknown if the man is facing any charges at this time. No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

