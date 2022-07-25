ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Renting is cheaper than buying a starter home in most metros, analysis finds

By Ryan Bass, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3Mb4_0gt0Cv5S00

( NewsNation ) — A new report shows that despite surging rental prices, it’s still more affordable to rent than it is to buy a starter home in most major metropolitan areas.

Last month, in 38 of the 50 largest metros, it was cheaper to pay a landlord than a mortgage for a starter home, according to a recent R ealtor.com analysis . That’s a big change from just a few months ago.

The Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate increases have made the monthly cost to buy a first-time home about $416 more per month than it would have been last year.

Some of the cities where renting was more affordable were hot spots including San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas. That’s despite June rental prices spiking 14.1% over the past year.

The rising cost to find a home or an apartment will eventually start to slow down, experts say, they just can’t pinpoint exactly when.

Stay up to date with the latest Bakersfield news and weather with 17 News’ daily newsletter

“We are not as volatile, say, as the stock market. But we do have cycles, and we do follow those cycles,” said Bonnie Heatzig, executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman.

Even apartment complex owners know a rental hike slowdown is overdue.

“I think rentals are a little bit high above what they should be,” said Steve Davis, CEO of Total Wealth Academy. “I’m loving it as an apartment owner. But I do recognize that I’m gonna stop raising rents here in a little while, and just let it sit for a couple of years so I don’t end up with a lot of vacancy.”

But if your goal is to buy a first home, it’s cheaper to do so in cities such as Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Cleveland, Baltimore or Indianapolis, according to the Realtor.com report . For those looking to put down roots somewhere, it might be the better option.

“If you plan on staying in the area where you are and you can afford to buy,” Heatzig said, “I think it’s your best bet if you can find something that you like within your price point.”

Most rural counties in California

There are still bargains to find in some of the bigger metros, but Davis said suburbs offer some of the better prices.

“Outside of the city is the best bang for your buck,” Davis said.

Whether it’s better in the current market to rent or buy all depends on your financial situation and where you want to live, experts said. But if you’re dead set on buying that dream home, it might take some patience.

“It’s quite a few cities where they’ve seen 20% drops in the average sale price. And I think we’ll continue to see that until it corrects to the real number,” Davis said. “But it’s going to take time — I would say two years minimum, and maybe even three.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

San Francisco is bleeding residents and revenue

San Francisco is already an expensive city to live in. Its nonchalant attitude toward crime and homelessness has led residents to flee, and the city is losing money as a result. In just one year, San Francisco’s net out-migration tripled. These departing residents, on average, are wealthier than previous residents....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Richmond residents will vote on lower rent control rates in November

Despite living in one of the Bay Area’s cities with rent control, more and more Richmond renters are lamenting how housing costs are taking increasingly large chunks out of their monthly budgets. So considering how rent control can only do so much to ease the financial burden, the Richmond...
RICHMOND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
Texas Real Estate
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
City
Austin, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
Local
Texas Society
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Society
Los Angeles, CA
Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
calmatters.network

How bad is California’s housing crisis for renters?

Please subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud and Stitcher. Things don’t look great for tenants in California. After more than two years, statewide eviction protections are over, and landlords will be allowed to bump up rents on some apartments by as much as 10% come Aug. 1 — the maximum allowed under state law thanks to ballooning inflation rates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Superficial

Is Aldi Coming to San Francisco? – Everything You Need to Know

The seed sowed in Germany has grown and spread its branches worldwide. Especially, on the European and North American continents, Aldi has become a big competitor. Over the years, Aldi has built a loyal customer base by serving the customer with dedication. Aldi is continuing its effort to expand its business empire further. Now, people on the internet are tittle-tattling that San Francisco may be getting one in the future. This has created excitement in the people of San Francisco. Is it just a rumor? Or the people of San Francisco are really getting an Aldi store? Is Aldi Coming to San Fransisco? If it is true, the people of San Francisco will be able to enjoy the fabulous discounts offered by Aldi. Well, continue reading this article to know the answer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Davis
NBC San Diego

‘Loophole' in 10% Rent Cap Law; Some Landlords Hike Rent 30%

There’s a surprising gap in California‘s rent cap law that renters everywhere need to know about. When California lawmakers passed the state rent increase cap, AB 1482, in 2019, they called it “statewide.” But “statewide” does not mean it applies to every apartment or renter. Some tenants are finding out the hard way: with a shocking letter from their landlord.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Bay Area sees 90% jump in foreclosures

(KRON) — There’s been a 90-percent jump in foreclosures in the Bay Area since last year. “You never want to see a jump in foreclosure activity,” says Rick Sharga, Executive Vice President of market intelligence at ATTOM Market Research. He says despite the high number of foreclosures, the Bay Area is actually holding up quite […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Renting#Metropolitan Areas#Pittsburgh#The Federal Reserve#Total Wealth Academy
CBS San Francisco

Homeless situation outside SF apartment means chaos for tenants, owners

SAN FRANCISCO -- The state's housing crisis hurts the homeless, but also people living in areas where the homeless have nowhere to go or nothing to lose.  John Yandell has lived in his San Francisco apartment building on Franklin Street in the Civic Center neighborhood since 1984. He loved the neighborhood and the easy access to the tennis courts which are literally his backyard.  Yandell is in the tennis business, owns a tennis school, and gives lessons.  "Having a private court that opens up off my apartment right down there, that drew me," said Yandell. "Students used to come and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
LocalNewsMatters.org

Thousands of San Jose properties sit vacant despite increasing demand for more housing

AMID AN ONGOING housing crisis, thousands of San Jose homes are sitting empty — but City Hall has no plan to address it. The latest U.S. Census data shows 13,769 San Jose homes were not occupied in 2020. Vacant properties include those for rent, waiting to be sold and those not on the market, which may have been left empty by choice. San Jose had 4,316 off-market empty homes in 2020.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area wants a shot at Mega Millions $830M jackpot

HERCULES, Calif. - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $830 million and Bay Area residents are lining up for a chance to win. It's the 4th largest jackpot in U.S. history, and it could go higher if the ticket-buying rush continues. A winner taking the lump sum amounting in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Los Angeles man found in Kern River identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was seen going under water and not resurfacing at the Kern River in Hart Park on July 25. Omar Martinez, 35, of Los Angeles, Calif. was identified as the victim, according to the county coroner’s office. Martinez was seen going under water […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy