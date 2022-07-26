Decisions, decisions: Braintree's Jack Fitzgerald commits to Div. 1 baseball at Dayton

Throughout his high school career, Jack Fitzgerald has been preparing to decide between two of his greatest loves.

"Honestly, I didn't know up until this year which one I was going to choose," admitted Fitzgerald, who will enter his senior year at Braintree High this fall.

The 6-foot-4 multi-dimensional athlete was torn between continuing his baseball or hockey career in college. The University of Dayton baseball team is, of course, thrilled with the path its future first baseman opted for.

“Baseball is definitely the correct route," Fitzgerald confirmed. "I’m really confident in my future in baseball. I really love playing hockey, too, but baseball is definitely where I’m supposed to be playing.”

That was the consensus after an impressive showing at a recent Area Code tryout, which drew several collegiate scouts and a handful from the pros. Braintree High's goaltender will wear the pads one more year before trading them in for batting gloves full-time.

"Before the year, he approached me thinking he may go the hockey route, but as the season went along, he kind of switched gears," Braintree baseball coach Bill O'Connell said.

In fact, despite the tough decision, the two sports often shared a common link: remaining flexible from a 6-foot-4 frame to stoop down and act as a backstop for blasted hockey pucks and errant throws from throughout the infield.

“Honestly, hockey has always been the most key part of me being a first baseman,” said Fitzgerald. “Just being athletic in both sports, I learned a lot about how to get down and do some splits at first base, being able to pick (throws) out of the dirt. I think both sports translate very well to each other.”

Fitzgerald hit .333 (22-for-66) with 13 RBI as a junior this spring, cranking out five doubles, two triples and one home run while scoring 15 runs. As a No. 10 seed, Braintree (17-6 record) lost to the eventual state champion, No. 2 Taunton, by a 3-0 score in the Division 1 Elite Eight to end his junior season.

“Offensively, he’s got pure, big-time power,” said O’Connell, who gauges Fitzgerald's exit velocity at around 100 miles per hour on average. “He can really hit some towering shots. I think that’s where everyone sees the potential as a really high-ceiling kid.”

The power is appealing, but O'Connell said scouts were first enamored with his defensive play before he even stepped to the plate at the Area Code tryouts. Remaining a threat on both sides is the focus for Fitzgerald going into his senior year of high school.

“I’ve always been looked at as a power hitter by teammates and friends," Fitzgerald said. "During the high school season, I didn't hit many home runs, but I’m starting to figure it out for myself, to consistently hit for power and consistently hit for average to all fields. It’s not just power anymore. I’m starting to become a more complete hitter.”

O'Connell threw Fitzgerald into the varsity fire as a sophomore and two seasons later, he has exceeded all expectations: "It's all paid off," O'Connell said.

“Jack, first of all, is a great kid. He’s got a lot of energy, he’s fun to coach, loves the game and loves to work hard. I mean, he really is a coach’s dream,” added O’Connell. “His energy level alone is phenomenal. He’s a very athletic first baseman, a great target over there.”

Fitzgerald's baseball roots stem from the professional career of his father, David, who played a few years in the minors with affiliates of the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets.

“There are pictures of me in diapers with a baseball bat. My dad really helped me with my baseball career and pushed me to where I am now,” Fitzgerald said. “Ever since I could pick up a bat, I’ve been swinging a bat.”

Prior to the Area Code tryouts, Fitzgerald had garnered attention from a collection of Division 2 and 3 college baseball programs. O'Connell said his coaching staff had seen the potential developing quickly this year, but standing out among other premier talents at the tryout also made Fitzgerald attractive to roughly a half-dozen Division 1 schools, Dayton included.

"After (Area Code), I saw the kids that were around me, saw where they were going to school and who was looking at them, and I thought I could hang right with them," Fitzgerald said. "Honestly, being around those kids and learning so much from them, that gave me a lot of confidence in knowing I could play Division 1 baseball."

Communication with University of Dayton head coach Jayson King, who enters his sixth season next spring, and a tour of both the campus and facilities made Fitzgerald's decision a no-brainer after all.

Said O'Connell, "I'm really happy for him and his family. Dayton seems like a great fit for him."