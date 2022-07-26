CVU's Elise Berger makes US women's national baseball team

Vermont's Elise Berger has landed on the United States' women's national baseball team.

Team USA announced earlier this week the final 20-player roster for the 2022 team, and the rising junior from Champlain Valley Union High School earned a coveted spot.

The team will compete in a five-game friendship series with Canada at Thunder Bay, Ontario, that runs from July 28-Aug. 1. The team's training grounds this week included Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, before departing for Ontario.

“We are thrilled with the depth of knowledge, experience, talent, and passion on this year’s roster,” Women’s National Team Program Director Ann Claire Roberson said in a news release. “This is an incredibly strong group of athletes that we are confident will represent the U.S. well both on and off the field as we head to Canada to compete in a five-game friendship series.”

Berger, a native of Shelburne, is one of eight players who will make their debut with the national team. Previously, Berger has participated in the national team's development program, as one of the country's top 40 female players, and attended the MLB Girls Baseball Breakthrough Camp, according to the Charlotte News.

The 5-foot-11 Berger, also a standout basketball player, was a member of CVU's JV baseball team this past spring season. She plays travel ball for Bases Loaded Baseball & Softball Academy, located in Williston. In her most recent outing for Bases Loaded's 16-under squad, right-handed Berger tossed eight innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and no walks over 96 pitches in a tournament in Saratoga, New York. Of her pitch count, 73 were strikes.

According to Bases Loaded, the week-long tryout for the national team began with 58 players from around the country. The competition was cut down to 32 players last week before the 20-player roster was finalized over the weekend.

