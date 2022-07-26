5 Raft Occupants Were Hoisted Up to Bridge After Overturning on Green River

Enumclaw, King County, WA: At approximately 8:02 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, a distress call came in for five people whose raft had overturned in the Green River below a 155 foot high bridge on the 36800 block of Enumclaw Black Diamond Road in the city of Enumclaw.

Steve Hickey / KNN

The raft occupants were able to make it to dry land, but unable to make the steep access out. Crews assessed the only available trails and deemed them not practical. In turn, a ladder truck was brought in along with a specialized rope crew to descend off the bridge, secure each victim individually and lift them straight up 155 feet to the bridge deck.

All five were rescued and assessed by a medical team, then released at the scene.

Video: Steve Hickey, Photojournalist / KNN

