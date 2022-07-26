ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enumclaw, WA

5 Raft Occupants Were Hoisted Up to Bridge After Overturning on Green River

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

Enumclaw, King County, WA: At approximately 8:02 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, a distress call came in for five people whose raft had overturned in the Green River below a 155 foot high bridge on the 36800 block of Enumclaw Black Diamond Road in the city of Enumclaw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xCMjn_0gt08h4t00
Steve Hickey / KNN

The raft occupants were able to make it to dry land, but unable to make the steep access out. Crews assessed the only available trails and deemed them not practical. In turn, a ladder truck was brought in along with a specialized rope crew to descend off the bridge, secure each victim individually and lift them straight up 155 feet to the bridge deck.

All five were rescued and assessed by a medical team, then released at the scene.

Video: Steve Hickey, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
Enumclaw, WA
Accidents
Enumclaw, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Enumclaw, WA
King County, WA
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hickey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green River#The Raft#Accident#Photojournalist Knn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
928
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy