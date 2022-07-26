ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

City of Tamarac Purchases 1.275 Million Property for Future Redevelopment

By Agrippina Fadel
tamaractalk.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tamaractalk.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Lauderdale, FL
Tamarac, FL
Government
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Lauderhill, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Tamarac Purchases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy