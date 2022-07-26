Framingham's Village Hall ballroom to be named for this advocate of the disabled

FRAMINGHAM — On the 32nd anniversary of the passage of the America with Disabilities Act, the city will honor a prominent local advocate.

In a ceremony tonight at which Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are scheduled to attend, the ballroom at the historic Village Hall on the Common, at 2 Oak St., will be named for the late Karen Foran Dempsey.

Dempsey, who in 2002 co-founded the Framingham Disability Commission, worked tirelessly for equity and access in the city.

She died at age 54 in December 2020.

Dempsey's sister, At-Large City Councilor Janet Leombruno, said her sister would have been humble about the ballroom bearing her name, although the fact that those with mobility challenges can now access the ballroom in the 1854 Village Hall is due to Dempsey’s push to add an elevator to reach the second-floor space.

“The fact that they are writing a piece of her into history is really cool,” Leombruno said. “Not everybody gets written into history.”

Sheryl Goldstein, current chair of the Framingham Disability Commission, said tonight’s event will be a time to reflect on the anniversary of the ADA. The city will unveil a disability pride flag, as July is Disability Pride Month.

Besides Baker and Polito, remarks are expected from Senate President Karen Spilka, Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and Dempsey’s widower, Mark Dempsey, the city’s ADA coordinator.

Due to city rules, the Disability Commission had to wait a year after Dempsey's passing before it could request that something be named for her. The commission voted to recommend the city’s first village hall be dedicated to Dempsey early this year.

Leombruno recalled Dempsey as often sick due to rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks healthy cells, which can cause severe pain and swelling. She got around on a motorized scooter.

After an accident in middle school, Leombruno said, Dempsey was set on a path to advocacy.

“It just set her into this motion that, as she got older, she’s like, ‘I’m going to have that never happen to anyone else,’” the city councilor said.

Leombruno said Dempsey would have wanted tomorrow’s event to be a celebration of her life.

“Karen worked night and day to make sure that the laws that were put out were implemented in her community,” Leombruno said, adding that her sister helped everyone she could by looking into everything from curb cuts to setting up accessible infrastructure.

In addition to her advocacy, Dempsey was also a member of Town Meeting for nearly two decades, and served on the Consumer Advisory Committee for the MetroWest Regional Transit Authority and MetroWest RIDE Service.