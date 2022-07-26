Alphabet, Microsoft And 5 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

MCD to have earned $2.47 per share on revenue of $5.82 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald's shares fell 0.2% to $249.83 in pre-market trading. Whirlpool Corporation WHR posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company also lowered its FY22 guidance. Whirlpool shares gained 2% to $168.00 in the after-hours trading session.