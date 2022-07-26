First look: Pistons bringing back teal jerseys as team's Classic Edition uniforms

www.fox17online.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
$203M Housing Plan Announced In DetroitBryan DijkhuizenDetroit, MI
Comments / 0