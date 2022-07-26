ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

NJ warns businesses charging credit card fees to customers

By Eric Scott
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nj1015.com

Comments / 33

Di Rojur
3d ago

How about gas stations that put a hold of $175 on your debit card when you get gas and you have to wait a week or longer for the hold to be released?!

Reply(5)
17
John Smith
3d ago

How about stop the credit card companies from charging these excessive fees. It may not seem like a lot, but 3.5% of the purchase can be a lot per purchase over time. This is why consumers will begin to tighten the reigns on spending.

Reply(5)
16
Ken Tonks
3d ago

How about the state stop taxing businesses and families the highest rates in the country while making us a Sanctuary state drawing 1000’s here for the taxpayers to take care of?

Reply
9
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Economy#Nj
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy