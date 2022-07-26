Federal judge: Athens Congressman will have to testify

Georgia Election Investigation FILE - Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 29, 2021. Hice has been subpoenaed to testify before a special grand jury that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia. The subpoena orders him to appear before the special grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, his lawyer said in a court filing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik)

A federal judge says the 10th District Congressman who represents most of Athens in the US House will have to testify before a special grand jury convened by Fulton County DA Fani Willis, who has been looking into elections of illegal activity in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The same judge who says Congressman Jody Hice has to testify says Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones will not be compelled to testify.

A federal judge ruled Monday afternoon that Rep. Jody Hice must testify for a special grand jury that is looking into alleged tampering in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Hice, who will leave office in January after an unsuccessful bid to unseat Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, was one of several GOP lawmakers who attended a December 2020 meeting at the White House in which Trump allies discussed various ways to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral win. Hice joined other members of the House Freedom Caucus, a conservative wing of the chamber, in the hours long meeting to discuss with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two specific strategies to subvert the election results.

Gov. Brian Kemp was expected to submit video testimony for the grand jury on Monday as well. Kemp’s office said the governor will not make any comment on the case until the grand jury has finished.

Editor’s note: a previous version of this story referred to Rep Hice as “congresswoman.” We have been advised that this was an error. We apologize.

