Venice Film Festival Unveils Lineup –– Live Updates

Venice Film Festival artistic director Alberto Barbera will soon unveil the lineup for the fest’s upcoming 79th edition, which will open with Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise.”

“ White Noise ” stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Jodie Turner-Smith, and is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. The film, which will screen in competition, also marks the first time a Netflix film has landed Venice’s opening slot.

Elsewhere, Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as cannibal lovers on a road trip across America in the 1980s, is among other titles strongly believed to also be set to vie for a Golden Lion .

U.S. studios and streamers will be disembarking at the fest in full force with Venice gearing up for a standout stellar edition that is likely to further bolster the fest’s status as an awards season kingmaker.

During Venice’s past nine editions, seven titles that have premiered from the Lido have gone on to score best director Oscars.

COMPETITION

“White Noise,” Noah Baumbach (U.S.) – Opening Film

“Il Signore Delle Formiche,” Gianni Amelio (Italy)

“The Whale,” Darren Aronofsky (U.S.)

“L’Immensità,” Emanuele Crialese (Italy)

“Saint Omer,” Alice Diop (France)

“Blonde,” Andrew Dominik (U.S.)

“TÁR,” Todd Field (U.S.)

“Love Life,” Kôji Fukada (Japan, France)

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Mexico)

“Athena,” Romain Gavras (France)

“Bones and All,” Luca Guadagnino (U.S.)

“The Eternal Daughter,” Joanna Hogg (U.K.)

“Beyond The Wall,” Vahid Jalilvand (Iran)

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh (U.K., U.S.)

“Argentina, 1985,” Santiago Mitre (Argentina, U.S.)

OUT OF COMPETITION – FICTION

“The Hanging Sun,” Francesco Carrozzini (Italy) – Closing Film

“When The Waves Are Gone,” Lav Diaz (Philippines, France, Portugal, Denmark)

“Living,” Oliver Hermanus (U.K.)

“Dead For a Dollar,” Walter Hill (U.S.)

“Call Of God,” Kim Ki-duk (Estonia, Kirighistan, Lettonia)

“Dreamin’ Wild,” Bill Pohlad (U.S.)

“Master Gardener,” Paul Schrader (U.S.)

“Siccitá,” Paolo Virzì (Italy)

“Pearl,” Ti West (U.S.)

“Don’t Worry Darling,” Olivia Wilde (U.S.)

OUT OF COMPETITION – NON-FICTION

“Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom,” Evgeny Afineevsky (Ukraine, U.K., U.S.)

“The Matchmaker,” Benedetta Argentieri (Italy)

“Gli Ultimi Giorni Dell’Umanità,” Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo (Italy)

“A Compassionate Spy,” Steve James (U.S.)

“Music For Black Pigeons,” Jørgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed (Denmark)

“The Kiev Trial,” Sergei Loznitsa (The Netherlands, Ukraine)

“In Viaggio,” Gianfranco Rosi (Italy)

“Bobi Wine Ghetto President,” Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo (Uganda, U.K., U.S.)

“Nuclear,” Oliver Stone (U.S.)

OUT OF COMPETITION – SERIES

“The Kingdom Exodus” (Episodes 1-5), Lars Von Trier (Denmark)

“Copenhagen Cowboy” (Episodes 1-6), Nicholas Winding Refn (Denmark)

HORIZONS

“Princess,” Roberto De Paolis (Italy) – Opening Film

“Victim,” Michal Blasko (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

“On The Fringe,” Juan Diego Botto (Spain)

“Trenque Lauquen,” Laura Citarella (Argentina, Germany)

“Vera,” Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel (Austria)

“Innocence,” Guy Davidi (Denmark, Israel, Finland, Iceland) – Documentary

“Blanquita,” Fernando Guzzoni (Chile, Mexico)

“For My Country,” Rachid Hami (France, Taipei)

“A Man,” Key Ishikawa (Japan)

“Bread and Salt,” Damian Kocur (Poland)

“Luxembourg, Luxembourg,” Antonio Lukich (Ukraine)

“Ti Mangio il Cuore,” Pippo Mezzapesa (Italy)

“To The North,” Mihai Mincan (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

“Autobiography,” Makbul Mubarak (France, Germany, Qatar)

“The Sitting Duck,” Jean-Paul Salomé (France)

“World War III,” Houman Seyiedi (Iran)

“The Happiest Man in the World,” Teona Strugar Mitevska (Bosnia, Belgium, Denmark)

“The Bride,” Sergio Trefaut (Portugal)

HORIZONS EXTRA

“Origin of Evil,” Sébastien Marnier

“Hanging Gardens,” Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

“Amanda,” Carolina Cavalli

“Red Shoes,” Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser

“Nezouh,” Soudade Kaadan

“Notte Fantasma,” Fulvio Risuleo

“Without Her,” Arian Vazirdaftari

“Valeria Is Getting Married,” Michael Vinik

“Goliath,” Adilkhan Yerzhanov