Venice Film Festival Lineup: Aronofsky, Iñárritu, Field, Dominik, Guadagnino, Hogg, McDonagh, Panahi In Competition

UPDATE: The Venice Film Festival has revealed a robust lineup for the 79th edition which runs from August 31-September 10 on the Lido. Scroll down for the full list of Competition titles which include new works from such directors as Darren Aronofsky, Alejandro G Iñárritu, Todd Field, Andrew Dominik, Luca Guadagnino, Alice Diop, Joanna Hogg, Martin McDonagh, Jafar Panahi and Florian Zeller.

In big-ticket Out of Competition berths are Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling from Warner Bros and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as well as a new documentary from Oliver Stone and TV series The Kingdom Exodus and Copenhagen Cowboy, respectively from Danish auteurs Lars von Trier and Nicolas Winding Refn.

PREVIOUS: The Venice Film Festival will unveil its lineup for the 79th edition this morning at 11 a.m. local time (2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET). The press conference is being held at the Library of the Biennale Historical Archive of Contemporary Arts in Venice with speakers including Roberto Cicutto, President of La Biennale di Venezia, and Alberto Barbera, Artistic Director of the Cinema Department who oversees the Lido fest.

Deadline will be updating the list of films in official selection below as they are announced. Among titles that are already confirmed is Noah Baumbach’s Netflix drama White Noise starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. The movie, which marks Baumbach’s return to Venice after 2019’s Marriage Story (which also starred Driver) will open the festival in competition on August 31.

Other films we expect to see on the Lido include Warner Bros’ psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling from director Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine. Styles could be doing double duty with Michael Grandage’s My Policeman from Amazon Studios while there is also buzz surrounding Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale from A24, Todd Field’s Cate Blanchett-starrer Tar from Focus, Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All with Tomothée Chalamet, and Andrew Dominik’s long-gestating Blonde featuring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the Netflix drama.

Julianne Moore is president of the jury this year. Special Lifetime Achievement Golden Lions will be presented to Catherine Deneuve and Paul Schrader.

The Venice festival, which is celebrating 90 years since the first running of the event, has successfully stuck to its regular slot throughout the pandemic, and will be held August 31-September 10 on the Lido.

VENEZIA 79 COMPETITON

Il Signore Delle Formiche, dir: Gianni Amelio

The Whale, dir: Darren Aronofsky

L’Imensita, dir: Emanuel Crialese

Saint Omer, dir: Alice Diop

Blonde, dir: Andrew Dominik

Tar, dir: Todd Field

Love Life, dir: Koji Fukada

Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, dir: Alejandro G. Inarritu

Athena, dir: Romain Gavras

Bones And All, dir: Luca Guadagnino

The Eternal Daughter, dir: Joanna Hogg

Beyond The Wall, dir: Vahid Jalilvand

The Banshees Of Inisherin, dir: Martin McDonagh

Argentina 1985, dir: Santiago Mitre

Chiara, dir: Susanna Nicchiarelli

Monica, dir: Andrea Pallaoro

No Bears, dir: Jafar Panahi

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, dir: Laura Poitras

A Couple, dir: Frederick Wiseman

The Son, dir: Florian Zeller

Our Ties, dir: Roschdy Zem

Other People’s Children, dir: Rebecca Zlotowski

OUT OF COMPETITION

Fiction films

The Hanging Sun, dir: Francesco Carrozzini

When The Waves Are Gone, dir: Lav Diaz

Living, dir: Oliver Hermanus

Dead For A Dollar, dir: Walter Hill

Call Of God, dir: Kim Ki-duk

Dreamin’ Wild, dir: Bill Pohlad

Master Gardener, dir: Paul Schrader

Drought, dir: Paolo Virzi

Pearl, dir: Ti West

Don’t Worry Darling, dir: Olivia Wilde

Documentaries

Freedom On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom, dir: Evgeny Afineevsky

The Matchmaker, dir: Benedetta Argentieri

Gli Ultimi Giorni Dell’Umanita, dirs, Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo

A Compassionate Spy, dir: Steve James

Music For Black Pigeons, dirs, Jorgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed

The Kiev Trial, dir: Sergei Loznitsa

In Viaggio, dir: Gianfranco Rosi

Bobi Wine Ghetto President, dirs, Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo

Nuclear, dir: Oliver Stone

Short Films

Maid, dir: Lucretia Martel

Look At Me, dir: Sally Potter

Series

The Kingdom Exodus, dir: Lars von Trier

Copenhagen Cowboys, dir: Nicolas Winding Refn

HORIZONS EXTRA

Origin Of Evil, dir: Sebastien Mariner

Hanging Gardens, dir: Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

Amanda, dir: Carolina Cavalli

Zapatos Rojos, dir: Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser

Nezhou, dir: Soudade Kaadan

Notte Fantasma, dir: Fulvio Risuleo

Without Her, dir: Arian Vazirdaftari

Valeria Is Getting Married, dir: Michael Vinik

Goliath, dir: Adilkhan Yerzhanov

HORIZONS

Princess, Roberto De Paolis

On The Fringe, dir: Juan Diego Botto

Victim, dir: Michal Blasko

Trenque Lauquen I, dir: Laura Citarella

Trenque Lauquen II, dir: Laura Citarella

Vera, dirs: Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

Blanquita, dir: Fernando Guzzoni

Pour La France, dir: Rachid Hami

A Man, dir: Kei Ishikawa

Bread And Salt, dir: Damian Kocur

Luxembourg, Luxembourg, dir: Antonio Lukich

Ti Mangio Il Cuore, dir: Pippo Mezzapesa

To The North, dir: Mihai Mincan

Autobiography, Makbul Mubarak

La Syndicaliste, dir: Jean-Paul Salomé

World War III, dir: Houman Seyedi

The Happiest Man In The World, dir: Teona Strugar Mitevska

The Bride, dir: Sergio Tréfaut