Santa Clarita, CA

Vehicle Struck by Metrolink Train Leaves Driver Injured

 3 days ago

Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was injured in a traffic collision involving a Metrolink train which was reported on Monday, July 25, around 6:31 p.m. at the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Pine Street in the Newhall community of Santa Clarita.

Oscar Sol / KNN

The Metrolink train struck the vehicle and dragged it about 70 feet from the initial impact. The driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Per one of the witnesses, he mentioned the driver was a male about 65 years old and was complaining about numbness from both of his knees.

At least one passenger from the train was also transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. Some of the passengers were escorted off the train.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department, AMR ambulance and Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident.

The intersections were blocked while the investigation was conducted.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

