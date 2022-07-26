ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Barcelona Still Want To Sell Manchester United Target Despite Public Comments From Joan Laporta

By Soumyajit Roy
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Barcelona are still looking to sell Manchester United midfield target, Frenkie de Jong, in this summer transfer window despite comments from president Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany in public stating otherwise.

The 25-year-old midfielder is Erik ten Hag's topmost priority for the summer, as he looks to get started with his rebuild at Old Trafford, and he believes that de Jong is the answer to the midfield problems at the club.

United have reportedly agreed a transfer fee with their Spanish counterparts for the former Ajax player, but an issue regarding the deferred wages which Barcelona owe the Dutch international is holding up the move from being finalised.

And coupled with that, public comments from president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany about de Jong being 'not available for sale' has raised concern among the United fans.

But according to a report from The Athletic, despite the comments from the Spanish club officials as mentioned above, they are very much looking to sell their star midfielder in this transfer window.

The report states that 'United really want to sign De Jong and will pay him a lot of money to play for them. Barca really want to sell him and have been practically trying to push the Dutchman out of the door for months.'

And the La Liga side know that they won't be able to register any of their new signings in Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Frenck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and others if they don't make sales.

