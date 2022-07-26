ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer rumours: Kounde edging closer to Barca; Ronaldo to reinforce transfer stance

By 90min
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Layvin Kurzawa
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Julian Draxler
Person
Xavi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barca#Rumours#Manchester United#Catalan#Liverpool#Athletic Club#Spaniard#The Premier League#Everton#Tottenham#Juventus#Gas Tank#Grizz K
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Youtube
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
90min

90min

758
Followers
7K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy