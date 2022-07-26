Storms persist through midweek before drier pattern arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After starting out dry, Tuesday will bring another chance for storms.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Afternoon rain chances will be at around 50% in Central Florida, with a high temperature of 92 degrees.

Expect similar rain chances and heat on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Brian Shields says we’ll settle into a drier and hotter pattern later in the week, with highs in the middle 90s.

The drier weather will be thanks in part to Saharan Dust moving into the region.

READ: Coroner confirms cause of death for Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr.

Looking toward the tropics, Shields says there is no significant tropical activity to report at this time.

>>> WATCH LIVE RADAR HERE <<<

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS