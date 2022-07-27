Political Mom's Are Becoming A Political Force Before The Midterms

There's a lot of talk, with just over 3 months to go until November. But very quietly, a large group of parents has mobilized before the midterms, and they are planning to have a major impact.

"I have 3 children, they did Zoom school, and parents saw exactly what was going on in our children's classrooms" said Lisa Alpe, a parent who put herself into action by becoming a Trustee of the Spring Branch ISD, "We had concerns about the content, and really decided to get more involved in what was going on in our schools."

It's a phenomenon that has been going on across the country for 2 years now. The Covid closures and mandates, also exposed CRT and other issues that parents were not aware of. But now they are.

One group that is receiving a lot of attention and support right now is 'Mom's For Liberty', started by a couple of concerned parents who only want to protect their kids, schools, and the truth of our nation.

"It is a movement" Alpe told KTRH, "And Mom's, and Dad's, and parents are definitely awake, paying attention, and making demands of our public education system because we are concerned for children."

Sadly, that is not the case for the Department of Education, which has been weaponized by the Biden administration to try and force to implement, the left's radical woke agenda, in our public schools.