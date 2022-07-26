JSO safely locates missing man on Westside

JSO searching for missing man 71-year-old Ghebregzabher Sibhatu was last seen in the area of Laclede Avenue near Lenox Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — UPDATE:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the man who was reported missing on the city’s westside Monday afternoon has now been located safe.

No other details on where he was located were released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man on the city’s westside.

71-year-old Ghebregzabher Mehari Sibhatu was last seen in the area of Laclede Avenue near Lenox Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday.

Sibhatu is a Black man, 5′7″, 155 pounds, with brown eyes, salt and pepper hair and was wearing a red shirt, gray pants, and brown tennis shoes.

Authorities say he suffers from memory loss from a prior brain tumor and they’re concerned about his safety.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts should contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

