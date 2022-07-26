ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn Thompson Sparks Fury Over Gay Son's Wedding Days After Marriage Vote

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Miles man
3d ago

If he really loved his son then he should have to protect his son. parents need to be parents and not agree with party politics.

WhyAreYourLipsOrange?
3d ago

This is so Republican. Even his own sons happiness comes SECOND to the restrictive authoritarian so-called "conservative" agenda of GOP Politics. There is no happy ever after in GOP's version of America. Of course, that is, if you are a white Christian hetero male. Then they will make sure there policies and laws don't affect their lives or loves. POWER and CONTROL.

Independent Bob
3d ago

I wonder if he gave a speech at his son’s wedding……..”I’m really happy for the both of you, and I hope you have a wonderful life together. Unfortunately my political party no longer believes in the pursuit of happiness and that everyone in this country should have equal rights. Now raise a glass to the new couple”.

