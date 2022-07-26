Britney Spears accuses mother of ‘abusing’ her and pre-arranging involuntary commitment in 2019

Britney Spears has accused her mother, Lynne, of “abusing” her in an Instagram post shared on Monday (25 July) evening.

The accusation is the latest in a string of high-profile disputes between the pop star and her family, following the dissolution of Spears’s controversial conservatorship in November 2021.

In the post, Spears claimed that her mother arranged for her to be involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility weeks ahead of time. The incident in question happened in 2019, with Spears being committed a day before her father, Jamie, applied to become her temporary conservator.

She also claimed that her mother had hidden pictures of her, and claimed that she was forced to attend Alcoholics Annonymous meetings despite “hating” alcohol.

“You have some nerve showing your texts when you know you guys hurt me so bad its not even funny!!! [sic]” Spears said.

“I had you, Miss Jacky, Allie and another friend over the night before they took me away!!! I had done nothing wrong and you kept telling me on my couch we need to go to Malibu cause I think people are coming to get me and I said ‘WHY ???’ [thinking face emojis]!!! I didn’t believe you guys ... we had a f***ing sleepover the night before!!!

“It was all planned and you acted like you had no idea what was going on !!! Two weeks later you released a book and showed my heartbreak when Kevin took my kids... you abused me.”

On Monday morning, Spears shared screenshots of text messages sent to her mother during her 2019 stay in the mental health facility, claiming that her mother had failed to respond. She subsequently deleted the post.

Britney Spears shared a lengthy message to Instagram on Monday (25 July) (Britney Spears via Instagram)

Lynne, 67, responded on social media, sharing more screenshots of text conversations including responses from Spears’s friend Jansen Fitzgerald.

“Britney, I have the ‘whole conversations’ as well!” Lynne wrote.

“I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!”

