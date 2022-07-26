ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Who Is Nicole Shanahan? Meet the woman at the centre of the Elon Musk-Sergey Brin saga

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zi5vg_0gszQkFW00

Businesswoman and philanthropist Nicole Shanahan is at the centre of a reported rift between two of the world’s richest entrepreneurs, Elon Musk and Sergey Brin .

Ms Shanahan is the estranged wife of billionaire Google co-founder Mr Brin and had filed for divorce earlier this year. A recent Wall Street Journal report claimed the reason behind the separation was a brief affair between Ms Shanahan and the Tesla chief.

WSJ claimed, quoting people familiar with the matter, Ms Shanahan had a brief affair with Mr Musk in December. The association is what led to the couple filing for divorce in January this year and brought an end to a long friendship between the two billionaires, the report said.

Mr Musk on Monday, however, denied the report and said he had “nothing romantic” with her .

“This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic,” Mr Musk tweeted.

Ms Shanahan, an attorney by profession, married Mr Brin over three years ago.

The Google co-founder filed for divorce in January citing “irreconcilable differences” and said he and Ms Shanahan had been separated since 15 December 2021.

Ms Shanahan and Mr Brin signed a prenuptial agreement and are presently discussing the terms of their divorce, in which she is seeking over $1bn, according to the WSJ report.

That could put the settlement of her divorce in the same league as those of billionaire philanthropists MacKenzie Scott and Melinda Gates .

Ms Shanahan has also founded ClearAccessIP, a software business that employs artificial intelligence to handle patents. The firm was sold to rival IPwe in 2020.

She has also established her own foundation Bia-Echo in 2019 and dedicated $100m to reproductive longevity aimed at allowing women to have children later in life.

She supports several causes, including social justice and climate solutions, and has backed Democratic political candidates.

“I want to get the word out that and assure everyone that I am committed as ever to dedicating my life’s work to social justice, climate solutions and a thoughtful, caring democracy,” Ms Shanahan said in an interview with Puck this month.

“And I actually think that as I move forward out of this separation, I feel very optimistic in how I might grow in this role,” she said.

The daughter of Chinese immigrant parents, she is also an attorney and a research fellow at CodeX, the Stanford Centre for Legal Informatics.

Meanwhile, Mr Musk followed up his denial of the WSJ report with accusations that the publication engaged in “character assassination” numerous times before and alleged that “none of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!”

While denying the claims, the SpaceX founder, known for his candid tweets, also said he had not had sex for a long time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

This is the place that all three mothers of Elon Musk’s children have in common

News broke this week that Elon Musk had secretly fathered twins with Shivon Zilis – a high-ranking executive at Musk’s neurotechnology firm Neuralink.The children were born in November 2021, just weeks before the Tesla CEO welcomed his second child via surrogate with his on-again off-again partner Grimes, per court documents obtained by Business Insider.Shivon Zilis, 36, is currently the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, a Musk-led firm which designs computer implants to allow people’s brains to control electronic devices.According to her LinkedIn profile, Zilis is a Yale-educated artificial intelligence specialist. In 2016, Zilis joined OpenAI –...
RELATIONSHIPS
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Brin
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Melinda Gates
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TODAY.com

Elon Musk shares rare photo of himself with 4 older sons

This week, Elon Musk spent some quality time together with his kids. On Friday, the Tesla CEO shared a rare photo of him and four of his seven kids meeting Pope Francis. On Twitter, he captioned the snap, "Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday." The beautiful photo shows Musk, his 18-year-old...
TWITTER
Austonia

Elon Musk reportedly living in this Westlake mansion with new twins and their mother

Elon Musk lives in a Westlake mansion at least part-time with his baby mama and new twins, a new report suggests. Documents acquired by Insider show Musk and Shivon Alice Zilis, the mother of his twins and one of his top Neuralink executives, listing the same Austin residence for their address when petitioning to add Musk's last name to his kids' legal names. Austonia finds one local home listed under the mother's name, Shivon Alice Zilis, matching the price tag Insider said the house was worth: $4.5 million. According to the Travis County Appraisal District, Zilis got the deed for...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street Journal#Wsj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Dethrones Kim Kardashian As America’s Youngest Female Billionaire: Her Net Worth Revealed

All that hard “Work” pays off! Rihanna was officially been named the youngest female billionaire in the world by Forbes in June. The 34-year-old singer was featured in the financial outlet’s piece on “America’s Richest Self-Made Women,” and a quick glance at the list showed that she’s the youngest entrepreneur to have a billion-dollar net worth, with the next youngest female billionaire being Kim Kardashian, 41.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

766K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy