Oconee Co Schools rated tops in the state

Jason Branch

It is another top honor for the schools in Oconee County, named number one in the state after the release of recent test results: Oconee County students scored well on their Georgia Milestone, End of Course, and End of Grade assessment exams.

From the Oconee Co School District website...

The Georgia Department of Education recently released Milestones, End of Grade, and End of Course Assessment results. On 18 assessments for the 2021-22 school year, Oconee County Schools ranked in the top 10 in Georgia, and had an average well above overall state averages.

“Our school system continues to demonstrate a commitment to being ‘Oconee Strong’ with sustained levels of academic excellence, resulting in Oconee County Schools being named the #1 school system in Georgia,” said Superintendent Jason L. Branch. “This achievement is a direct reflection of our hard-working students, incredibly supportive parents, world-class teachers, and excellent leaders.”

Georgia law requires a comprehensive summative assessment program in grades 3-12, including End of Grade assessments in English/Language Arts and Mathematics for grades 3-8 and End of Course assessments in designated core subjects for grades 9-12. Following state assessments, independent ranking site SchoolDigger releases school rankings throughout the country and OCS is now ranked the state’s top school system by their metrics.

The school system’s Top 10 state rankings are below based on OCS’ ranking among all Georgia systems. Some school systems did not have enough test-takers to be representative of the total population based on prior achievement.

Grade 3 ELA (#4)Grade 3 Math (#2)Grade 4 ELA (#2)Grade 4 Math (#2)Grade 5 ELA (#2)Grade 5 Math (#4)

Grade 5 Science (#4)Grade 6 ELA (#2)Grade 6 Math (#3)Grade 7 ELA (#2)Grade 7 Math (#2)Grade 8 ELA (#3)Grade 8 Math (#5)Grade 8 Social Studies (#1)American Literature (#2)Algebra I (#4)Biology (#7)U.S. History (#2)

For more information, please visit https://www.gadoe.org/External-Affairs-and-Policy/communications/Pages/PressReleaseDetails.aspx?PressView=default&pid=981.

©2022 Cox Media Group