Column/Martin: The Power of Pup is far more satisfying than artificial intelligence

A couple of years ago, in a very klutzy moment, I was running in the house on my way out the door to work and (whoops!) tripped. Upward, upward I sailed in an arc and landed with a great deal of momentum on a wood-backed chair. Turns out the chair acted a bit like a baseball bat, breaking my humerus (the arm bone between the shoulder and elbow) into two separate and distinct pieces, while the force of the floor smashed my other arm at the shoulder.

In another time and place, I’d have lain there, largely immobile until ... well, who knows? Fortunately, we live in a time of mobile phones and even though my broken arms lacked the capacity to dial for help, a combination of knee and nose somehow made the call.

Long story short, during the next six months I bonded very intensely with my phone; with my arms taped to my body I could still hold it between my hands — think T.Rex style — and interact with the world.

However, between gratitude for its saving signal and the life raft it offered in the subsequent months, I may have bonded a little too closely.

I’m not alone. Although I reached the merge point in a unique way, lots of us arrived at the same place. Collectively, our phones act like extensions of our bodies. We rarely separate from them. Message posting, photo checking, game playing, investment monitoring, doomscrolling, texting, and yes, maybe even talking — we live as one with our device. Like most of us, I had stopped noticing its ubiquity.

And then came Sori. No, Sori is not a new app, a new device, or some clever artificial intelligence (AI). She is instead that most old-fashioned of human companions: a dog. A Jindo-Korean Village Dog mix, if you want the visuals. Twenty-five pounds of cream-hued doubled coated fur, curly tail, triangular ears, a twitching liver nose and eyes that speak very clearly. She arrived fully house trained and media literate.

This is a 21st-century pup. She watches TV actively — eye motion tracking, ears listening and even a little head bob. But her media awareness goes to a whole new level when it comes to smartphones. She understands video on the small screen, too. I can pull up, well, really anything with a dog in it and she watches along with me. She participates in Facetime calls with people she knows. She recognizes the hums, buzzes, and alert beeps emanating from our various devices.

But — unlike us humankind — she knows how to manage her media. She has decided I need to do a much better job at this task, and training me has become her project.

Put that device down and live in the moment

I tend to roll over in the morning and look at my news feeds — don’t we all? Well, the pup does not agree. When I reach out for the phone, she stretches across me and noses it away. Puppy snuggle time is the correct way to start the day.

When a phone conversation carries on too long, she ever so gently takes the edge of the device between her tiny front teeth and edges it out of my hand. Enough with this, she says. Pay attention to the here and now.

And when I’m in a doomscrolling loop, following link after link about the melting airport runways, divisive political battles or the latest tiff among the royals, she takes more extreme action! First comes the paw. Ignore that paw? A second paw follows. Still don’t take the hint? A flow of fur inserts itself between me and my phone, separating us, herding the phone onto the floor. An intense eye look follows.

“Enough!,” she says very clearly.

Sori reminds us what we are forgetting

I laugh about this canine behavior, and maybe I’m reading too much into it but at the core lies wisdom. Dogs remember things we are forgetting:

How to watch a sunbeam paint the morning across the room.

How to breathe deeply in the moment with a soft wet nose on your shoulder.

How to laugh together at the squeaking sound purple piggy makes.

How to watch the squirrel on the fence instead of obsessing about microplastics.

How to play an active game of tug with a furry friend — not with a digital representation of one.

How a tummy rub and nap and a chewy treat brings the moment into focus.

We have apps to simulate these things. We have apps to remind us to do these things. But as great and fun as apps can be, they don’t replace a dog.

The power of pup comes from a millennia of reflecting human behavior. No AI can yet replace the intuitive understanding of humanity that every pup comes endowed with. Shaped by co-existence, co-development, and co-living, they have long been our link between the untamed wilds and the warm of the campfire — and I’m thinking today’s media-literate pup might have taken on the modern equivalent, leading us from the digital wilds to the warmth of a furry heart.

Teresa Martin of Eastham lives, breathes and writes about the intersection of technology, business and humanity.