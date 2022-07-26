Will a new pitcher from Killingly help the Norwich Sea Unicorns secure a playoff spot?

NORWICH - The Norwich Sea Unicorns have experienced a lot of ups and downs during their second season in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.

Player fatigue and burnout has precipitated another turnover wave with the team’s roster. Arriving in Norwich after their college seasons, many of the Sea Unicorns have played in over 100 games the past four or five months.

Sea Unicorns manager Devin Belenski knew he needed more pitching arms for the season’s final stretch, one that has Norwich battling for the fourth and final playoff spot.

And there just happened to be a pitcher waiting for Belenski’s call in Danielson.

Bryan Albee, the former Killingly High star who helped Eastern Connecticut State University win the Division III national championship this past spring, improved to 2-0 with the Sea Unicorns following a pivotal 8-5 win over the Westfield Starfires last Saturday night at Dodd Stadium.

Belenski and Albee were teammates at Eastern for two years. Albee also played for the Sea Unicorns last summer before being sidelined with an injury.

Yaworski brothersCan baseball's Yaworski brothers bring the Norwich Sea Unicorns to playoffs?

“I’ve known Bryan a long time,” Belenski said. “He brings the attitude every single day. He’s a guy who goes out there and competes and does his job. The biggest thing with him is his level of competition. He wants to win when he has the ball on the mound. We expect him to compete every time he is out here.”

Albee was terrific in his debut on July 15 at Dodd. The 6-2, 200-pound righthander blanked Pittsfield for seven innings, allowing just three hits while striking out six en route to a 3-1 victory.

“I felt pretty good,” said Albee, who had been pitching in a men’s league following his collegiate season. “I throw a heavy sinker and a heavy slider. I’ll mix in a changeup. It’s kind of a feel for me, whatever is on. I like to change my arm angle a lot and drop down. I try to keep the hitters off balance.”

“He’s got a decent fastball,” Belenski added, “but he’ll primarily throw his offspeed stuff. His changeup, curveball and slider are all pitches that work.”

Summer baseballLocal, summer baseball has started: How will the Norwich Sea Unicorns fare this season?

The Sea Unicorns, whose pitchers were walking too many batters and whose hitters weren't delivering key hits with runners in scoring position, were mired in a five-game losing streak when Albee took the mound last Saturday against Westfield. Norwich had fallen two-and-half games behind Westfield for the FCBL’s final playoff spot and Albee needed to stop the bleeding.

After a shaky start - Wesleyan’s Ryan Molinari hit a two-run homer to give Westfield a 3-0 lead - Norwich got their bats rolling and Albee settled down.

With the Sea Unicorns ahead 4-3, Albee set Westfield down in order in the third, fifth and sixth innings before Mike Poncini and Andrew Gatland provided three scoreless relief innings to secure one of the biggest wins of the season.

Albee has given the pitching staff a much-needed boost, especially with the Sea Unicorns finishing the regular season with 11 games in 12 days.

Dodd StadiumIlliano's Grill opens at Dodd Stadium. What else is new for the Sea Unicorns' 2022 season?

A year ago while pitching for the Sea Unicorns, Albee experienced a sharp pain in his right elbow. A nerve was wrapped around a small bone in his elbow.

“My fingers were numb and I tried to pitch through it but it was unbearable,” Albee said.

Albee went to Dr. Michael Joyce, a renowned orthopedics specialist who is the team doctor for UConn athletics.

Albee underwent ulnar nerve transposition surgery last September. After a rehab stint he was ready to be a starter again at Eastern in the spring and it became a magical season for Albee and his Warriors teammates.

“It was incredible,” Albee said. “From top to bottom our roster was loaded. We had four aces. The stars were aligned for us. It was unreal.”

Brockton Rox play Sea UnicornsSon of Red Sox hero keeps it real

Eastern Connecticut, which finished with an amazing 49-3 mark, swept Salisbury to win the NCAA Division III World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Albee, who started and also appeared in some key games out of the bullpen, was named to the World Series all tournament team. He was also selected the most outstanding player in the Little East Conference tournament.

Albee finished with a 12-0 won-lost record. It was the most wins in Division III without a loss and the most wins in Eastern’s program history without a loss.

“The season was a dream,” Albee said.

Albee was selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Division III All-American Team.

“He’s one of the guys that did it all himself,” Belenski said. “He just went about his business and learned the game and learned how to pitch and found out who he was as a pitcher and as a person and brought that to the field and practice every single day. He took that seriously and everything he did on the field was done very diligently and the results showed. He became an All-American for the national champions. He’s earned every single bit of it.”