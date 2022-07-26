ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Here's what fans need to know about the U12 Little League state tournament in Braintree

By Jason Snow, The Patriot Ledger
Just four U12 Little League baseball teams remain in the chase to represent Massachusetts at the New England Regional tournament in Bristol, Connecticut next month.

Sectional champions Middleboro (District 7), Pittsfield American (District 1), Wellesley (District 10) and Reading (District 13A) plan to settle it at the state tournament this weekend. Pittsfield American teams have advanced to the state bracket four of the past six summers dating back to 2016, while this year marks Middleboro's second consecutive appearance.

The tournament winner advances to Regionals, and the winner of Regionals then clinches a seed at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

There's plenty of work to do before that can happen.

Here's what to know about the 2022 state tournament in Braintree this weekend.

Where

Michael F. Dunn Little League Complex at Hollingsworth Park, 348 Pond Street in Braintree. It is free admission for all games.

Here is the bracket format:

Friday, July 29. Opening Round

Game 1: Pittsfield American vs. Reading, 4:00 p.m.

Game 2: Middleboro vs. Wellesley, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Elimination bracket -- Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 11:00 a.m.

Winner's bracket -- Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2:00 p.m. Winner of this game advances to title game on Sunday.

Sunday, July 31

Elimination bracket final -- Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 11:00 a.m.

Championship -- Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2:30 p.m.

How did each team make it here?

Middleboro (3-1 in the sectional tournament) defeated Hanover, 3-1, in the Section 2 title game to advance. The team also secured wins over Millbury and Taunton East.

Pittsfield American (4-1 in the sectional tournament) defeated Leominster twice, 12-2 and 15-12, in the Section 1 final to advance. The team scored 47 runs in the five games against Rutland, Amherst and Leominster. Two of those matchups ended after four innings.

Wellesley (4-0 in the sectional tournament) defeated Melrose, 3-2, to in the Section 3 title game to advance. The team scored double-digit runs in all three wins (Needham National, Dorchester and first meeting with Melrose) prior to the final.

Reading (4-0 in the sectional tournament) defeated Gloucester, 10-2, in the Section 4 title game to advance. The team also notched wins over Andover and Peabody West.

The opening ceremonies will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday.

